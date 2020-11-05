9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 5, 2020
General News
Respect the Office of the President- Freedom Fighter

By Chief Editor
A Ndola based freedom fighter, Isaac Chileshe has called on Zambians to have respect for the Presidency.

Mr. Chileshe said Zambians have lost direction because they have now started daring the highest office of land.

He stressed that it is regrettable that a section of society has risen with impunity trying to drug the name of the President into disrepute.

“The Presidency is the highest office of our land that is the reason we need to respect it and it’s office-bearers. It is a pity that a lot Zambians have lost direction and have poured all sorts of negative things on the Head of State,” Mr. Chileshe said.

Mr. Chileshe has also called on Members of Parliament not to be segregative when it comes to the distribution of empowerment programmes in their constituencies but to embrace everyone.

He said Parliamentarians should know that they don’t only represent people who voted for them but everyone as long as they are members of that particular constituency.

Mr. Chileshe said law makers should learn from the Republican President who has embraced every Zambian citizen irrespective of their political inclination as can be evidenced by a number of programmes aimed at uplifting the welfare of the vulnerable.

“We as an association of freedom fighters are behind the leadership of President Lungu. It is in this line that we request that all his well-meaning Zambians to show respect to that office,” he said

5 COMMENTS

  2. Does the president respect us in realization that we put him there?

    I doubt if this is really a freedom fighter and he must be wrong one.

    We don’t have freedom in our country which he purports to have fought for and yet he calls himself a freedom fighter.

    Please LT do not give such people audience he has a character of PF cadre.

    PF must go!

  3. Upnd donkeys want to disparage the Republican Presidency but keep their party presidency sacred. So what would happen if they came to power?? They would viciously punish anyone who criticises their “sacred” hh, they wouldn’t allow anyone to challenge him and would sacrifice the Republican Constitution to please him and make him life president like they have done with the party constitution.

  4. Narrow minded people who don’t understand that Zambia is a constitutional democracy not a monarchy. The president is a public figure subject to scrutiny & criticism. We respect the office not the individual when are holding him to account.

