The International Election Observation Mission has said that the 3 November general elections held in the United State of America were competitive and well managed despite legal uncertainties and logistical challenges.

In a statement of preliminary findings and conclusion on the US Elections released to the media by the Mission, operating on the OSCE banner, the report said that a highly polarized political environment, acrimonious campaign rhetoric fuelled tensions and that measures intended to secure the elections during the pandemic triggered protracted litigation driven by partisan interests.

The report said that the ncertainty caused by late legal challenges and evidence-deficient claims about election fraud created confusion and concern among election officials and voters and that Voter registration and identification rules in some states are unduly restrictive for certain groups of citizens.

The report further said that the media, although sharply polarized, provided comprehensive coverage of the campaign and made efforts to provide accurate information on the organization of elections.

The report also said that Arrangements put in place by the election administrators, including for early and postal voting, together with committed civic engagement, allowed

for high voter participation despite challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The report said that counting and tabulation, which is ongoing, should continue in accordance with the law and OSCE commitments

The report also took a swipe on what it described as baseless allegations of systematic deficiencies, notably by the incumbent president, including on election night, adding that this could harm public trust in democratic institutions.

Before the US went to the polls on Tuesday’s vote, there were hundreds of lawsuits regarding postal and early voting. They centred on a range of issues such as the deadline for posting and receiving ballots and the witness signatures required.

Republican-run states said restrictions were necessary to clamp down on voter fraud, while Democrats said these were attempts to keep people from exercising their civic rights.

In his speech on election night, Donald Trump called the vote “a fraud on the American public”.

The Trump campaign now wants to stop the count in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Georgia and Michigan, claiming – without evidence – that there is voter fraud.