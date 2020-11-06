First Lady Esther Lungu has encouraged women to maximize their potential for the attainment of household and national development.

The First Lady was speaking in Mambwe when she held an entrepreneurship symposium with women church groups where she empowered them with a total of K50, 000.

Mrs Lungu said Mambwe district is the second after Katete to have benefitted from the Church based women empowerment program which is being piloted in the province under the Esther Lungu Foundation Trust.

She has challenged the women to work hard and multiply the empowerment funds for the growth of the church and the country at large.

“I have piloted this program to enable me work with you our mothers in churches. Let us commit and remain focused so that we empower ourselves and have a positive impact on the development of our nation,” she said.

Mrs Lungu added that women are agents of change and can ascend to greater heights once they commit themselves.

The First Lady also took time to encourage the women with the word of God.

“God answers prayers so I encourage you to commit your hard work to Christ so that he blesses and multiplies the works of your hands”, she said.

The gathering that was characterized by prayer and worship, saw the ten different church groups go away with K5, 000 each.

A representative of the women from the Reformed Church in Zambia (RCZ), Joy Mwale thanked the First Lady for the empowerment.

Ms. Mwale said the funds will go a long way in the implementation of projects the different women groups have and intend to embark on.

“As RCZ, we have a project to construct a house to respond to the accommodation challenge the district is faced with but we only had K1, 000 in our coffers. So these funds you have given us will make a difference as we can now say we have K6,000 towards the project,” she explained.

The gathering was also attended by the Area Member of Parliament (MP) Makebi Zulu who is also the Provincial Minister.

He encouraged the women to always do the best and commit their work to God.

“God has been answering our prayers as a nation. He has come through whenever our country has been hit by dire situations we have always managed to conquer. This is because we are a nation that loves God,” he said.

Mr. Zulu thanked the First Lady for the numerous empowerment programs being implemented in the province and Malambo constituency in particular.