9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 6, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambia vows to lobby for the sales of Ivory Stockpile

By Chief Editor
40 views
2
Headlines Zambia vows to lobby for the sales of Ivory Stockpile
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

TOURISM and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has said Government will keep lobbying through cooperating partners to convince the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species  (CITES) for Zambia to offload the ivory stockpile at Chilanga. 

The Minister said keeping the more than 40 tonnes of ivory for unknown future has become expensive as some of the ivory dates back to more than 40 years ago.

Speaking during a meeting with the new German Ambassador Dr. Anne Wagner Mitchell, the Minister said the communities that are supposed to benefits from the resource are not instead, the stockpile has created a ‘cost centre’ as Government has to employ highest level of security which has become an expensive venture.

The policy maker there is need to offload the ivory and invest back in conservation to the benefit of the various communities around the country.

Hon. Chitotela said the trade restrictions in disposing the ivory have taken a negative toll on the country and Zambia is like being told to ‘guard the stock in perpetuity’ with no benefits.

And Ambassador Mitchell said she needs to learn more about the various intricacies regarding tourism sector in Zambia considering that she new to the country.

The envoy however stressed the need for communities to be brought close to all conservation initiative by making them beneficiaries.

Previous articleOpen doors to the public, National Health Insurance Management Authority told
Next articleGovernment releases social cash transfer funds

2 COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 2

Government will not extend the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards

The government will not extend the mobile issuance of the National Registration Cards(NRC)s. Vice President Inonge Wina has advised all...
Read more
Rural News

Government releases social cash transfer funds

Chief Editor - 2
The Government has released over 930,000 Kwacha to the department of Social Welfare in Mbala district, Northern Province, to pay beneficiaries under the social...
Read more
Headlines

Zambia vows to lobby for the sales of Ivory Stockpile

Chief Editor - 2
TOURISM and Arts Minister Ronald Chitotela has said Government will keep lobbying through cooperating partners to convince the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species ...
Read more
Health

Open doors to the public, National Health Insurance Management Authority told

Chief Editor - 0
NATIONAL Health Insurance Management Authority (NHIMA) director general, James Kapesa has urged facilities where it offers services to open up doors to its members...
Read more
General News

Davies Mwila gets a Bachelor of Science in Project Management with a Credit

Chief Editor - 10
THE RULING Patriotic Front (PF) has congratulated its Party Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila for obtaining his Bachelor of Science in Project Management with...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Don’t depend on salaries -Kapata

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
The government has called on professionals in various sectors of the economy to form cooperatives for job and wealth creation. Minister of Lands and Natural...
Read more

Bill 10 Vote is Final, Rules Speaker of the National Assembly

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
Speaker of the National Assembly Patrick Matibini has said that the vote on the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 cannot be reversed....
Read more

President Lungu demands for Permanent Solution to Floods in Lusaka

Headlines Chief Editor - 30
President Lungu has instructed the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the flood situation in...
Read more

Davies Mwila writes to 3 PF MPs for not Turning up to Vote for Bill 10

Headlines Chief Editor - 21
Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has written to three Members of Parliament namely Hon Elalio Musonda, MP for Kamfinsa Constituency, Hon Frank...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.