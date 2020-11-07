Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has implored newly trained police chaplains to inculcate the police services core values of integrity, hard work, faith and hope into police officers and their families, victims of crimes and the community.

Mr. Kanganja said when police officers become morally upright, issues of indiscipline, corruption and cases of officers taking their own lives will be reduced as they will be executing their duties without any form of injustice or impartiality because of the fear of God.

“Go out and inculcate core values such as integrity, hard work, faith and hope into police officers and their families, victims of crimes and the community,” Mr Kanganja said.

The Inspector General of Police was speaking in Kitwe yesterday when he officiated at the induction ceremony of 94 Chaplains at Kamfinsa School of public order.

Mr Kanganja expressed optimism that spiritual challenges faced by police officers and their families that affect work performance of officers will reduce or come to an end.

The Zambia Police service now has a total of 160 inducted Chaplains serving across the country.

And speaking earlier, Zambia Police Chaplain General Kondwelani Sakala said the unit was determined to help the service and the country to mitigate corruption through preaching the word of God.

Bishop Sakala called on the Police command to consider allowing the unit operate independently as a directorate on its own.