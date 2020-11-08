9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 8, 2020
type here...
Economy
Updated:

Energy Minister assures Zambians again that Load shedding will end soon

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Economy Energy Minister assures Zambians again that Load shedding will end soon
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the first power generator at Kafue gorge lower power station is ready for commissioning this month-end.

This is subject to the filling up the power plant’s water reservoir with water, which will start this Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He says as a result of this exercise, there will be increased load shedding for a period of seven days.

Mr. Nkhuwa has also assured that last month’s fire accident at the power plant construction site, did not delay the works, which are scheduled to be completed by April next year.

He has explained that this multi-billion dollar power plant construction project is a clear testimony of the government’s commitment to addressing the national power deficit.

Mr. Nkhuwa said this when he led provincial ministers in touring the project site so that they can appreciate the works and be able to explain in their regions.

The minister said the government is committed to developing other such power plants, citing the Batoka and Kalungwishi power plant projects, like other ventures in the pipeline.

And project director, Wesley Lwiindi said over 90 percent of works have been done, and all is set for reservoir filling this Sunday, and commissioning by end of this month.

Mr. Lwiindi explained that the second power generator is expected to be commissioned by end of December this year, while the entire plant will be completed by next April.

Meanwhile, ZESCO managing director, Victor Mundende said the country needs to sustain such investments so that the energy sector can fully support Zambia’s socio-economic growth.

Mr. Mundende explained that ZESCO would like to embark on such projects in a consistent manner so that the company continues to be relevant to national development.

He is, however, grateful for the government’s commitment and political will in supporting the 2 point 3 billion dollars project.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the tour, north-western province minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the Kafue gorge lower power plant is critical to supporting the mining and other economic activities in his region.

Mr Mubukwanu said mining companies in North-Western province have been strained over the years to fully engage in mining activities, due to energy inefficiencies further stating that with the project finalizing, the country will be able enhance economic ven
Ures.

And southern province minister, Edify Hamukale said the region is greatly benefiting from the project implementation, through skills transfer, job creation, as well as corporate social responsibility programmes by the contractor, sino hydro.

Dr Hamukale is also optimistic that the project, once complete, will enhance economic activities in the entire country.

Previous articleThe Third Term Lies being spread by Opposition is as a result of Fear of President Lungu Candidature
Next articleLusambo Promise Development to Kapiri Mposhi resident if they Vote for a PF MP

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 0

Lusambo Promise Development to Kapiri Mposhi resident if they Vote for a PF MP

Copperbelt PF Mobilization Chairperson Hon Bowman Lusambo was in Kapiri Mposhi yesterday where he addressed a mammoth rally attended...
Read more
Economy

Energy Minister assures Zambians again that Load shedding will end soon

Chief Editor - 0
Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the first power generator at Kafue gorge lower power station is ready for commissioning this...
Read more
Headlines

The Third Term Lies being spread by Opposition is as a result of Fear of President Lungu Candidature

Chief Editor - 2
The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Copperbelt Chairman Nathan Chanda has accused the opposition of spreading what he described as blue lies that President Edgar...
Read more
General News

Poacher gets 7 years imprisonment with hard labour

Chief Editor - 1
Chinsali Subordinate Court has convicted and sentenced a poacher to seven years with hard labour for illegal possession of ivory. Dickson Mbeye (39), a...
Read more
Rural News

Construction if five rural health posts elates Lunda Chief

Chief Editor - 0
Chief Mpidi of the Lunda speaking people of Zambezi District of North Western Province has pledged to support President Edgar Lungu now and beyond...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Translate your livestock into money- Livestock Minister

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Minister of Fisheries and Livestock, Professor Nkandu Luo has handed over 120 goats and 1,000 chickens to 26 groups in Lusangazi District of Eastern...
Read more

Parliament adopts the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish the Tripartite Free Trade

Economy Chief Editor - 6
Parliament has adopted a Report of the Committee on National Economy, Trade, and Labour Matters on the proposal to ratify the agreement to establish...
Read more

Zambia participates in Chinese International export forum

Economy Chief Editor - 0
Zambia yesterday represented by Minister of Commerce, Trade and industry Christopher Yaluma participated in the 2020 China International Import Expo (CIIE) through a visual...
Read more

Preliminary works on Batoka Hydroelectric Dam kicks off

Economy Chief Editor - 7
The preliminary construction works on the 2, 400MW Batoka Gorge hydroelectric dam developed by the government of Zambia in collaboration with Zimbabwe has begun...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.