Energy Minister, Mathew Nkhuwa has assured the nation that the first power generator at Kafue gorge lower power station is ready for commissioning this month-end.

This is subject to the filling up the power plant’s water reservoir with water, which will start this Sunday, November 8, 2020.

He says as a result of this exercise, there will be increased load shedding for a period of seven days.

Mr. Nkhuwa has also assured that last month’s fire accident at the power plant construction site, did not delay the works, which are scheduled to be completed by April next year.

He has explained that this multi-billion dollar power plant construction project is a clear testimony of the government’s commitment to addressing the national power deficit.

Mr. Nkhuwa said this when he led provincial ministers in touring the project site so that they can appreciate the works and be able to explain in their regions.

The minister said the government is committed to developing other such power plants, citing the Batoka and Kalungwishi power plant projects, like other ventures in the pipeline.

And project director, Wesley Lwiindi said over 90 percent of works have been done, and all is set for reservoir filling this Sunday, and commissioning by end of this month.

Mr. Lwiindi explained that the second power generator is expected to be commissioned by end of December this year, while the entire plant will be completed by next April.

Meanwhile, ZESCO managing director, Victor Mundende said the country needs to sustain such investments so that the energy sector can fully support Zambia’s socio-economic growth.

Mr. Mundende explained that ZESCO would like to embark on such projects in a consistent manner so that the company continues to be relevant to national development.

He is, however, grateful for the government’s commitment and political will in supporting the 2 point 3 billion dollars project.

Meanwhile, speaking on the sidelines of the tour, north-western province minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the Kafue gorge lower power plant is critical to supporting the mining and other economic activities in his region.

Mr Mubukwanu said mining companies in North-Western province have been strained over the years to fully engage in mining activities, due to energy inefficiencies further stating that with the project finalizing, the country will be able enhance economic ven

Ures.

And southern province minister, Edify Hamukale said the region is greatly benefiting from the project implementation, through skills transfer, job creation, as well as corporate social responsibility programmes by the contractor, sino hydro.

Dr Hamukale is also optimistic that the project, once complete, will enhance economic activities in the entire country.