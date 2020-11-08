Green Eagles failed to go top of the FAZ Super Division table on Sunday after salvaging a point at Green Buffaloes away in Lusaka.

Eagles finished 1-1 away to fellow unbeaten side Buffaloes at Sunset Stadium.

Jack Chirwa put Buffaloes ahead from the spot in the 58th minute to also record the host’s first league goal of the season after two scoreless draws.

Eagles equalized in the 90th minute through Hosea Silwimba.

Eagles move back to second from third after the draw, exchanging places with Red Arrows.

Arrows and Eagles tied on 7 points together with leaders Forest who finished 1-1 twenty four hours earlier at home in Ndola against Lusaka Dynamos.

Buffaloes are 12th with 3 points from as many games played.

And in the late kickoff at Sunset, sixth placed Zanaco also rallied to earn a point at home of their Lusaka derby against Nkwazi.

Langson Mbewe put Nkwazi ahead in the 26th minute but substitute Abraham Siankombo equalized in the 89th minute.

The league now takes a ten-day break to make way for the FIFA International Match week.