President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the President-elect of the United States of America, Mr Joseph R. Biden following his election to become the 46m President of the United States of America.

In his congratulatory message to President-elect Biden, President Lungu says: “On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia, as well as on my own

behalf, I wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations on your election as President of the United States of America.”

The President describes Mr Biden’s election as a demonstration of the American people’s confidence in his ability to foster unity- and increase socio-economic development, among other aspects outlined in his Restoration Plan.

President Lungu acknowledges that Zambia and the United States of America enjoy strong relations that are based on mutual respect and benefit for the peoples of Zambia ond the United States of America.

The President adds that the United States remains one of Zambia’s strategic partners that over the years, has rendered invaluable support to economic development and welfare through varius initiatives and projects under the Presidential Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (PEPFAR), Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), and the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), among other areas.

“While I look forward to working closely with Your Excellency in the future strengthening of our bilateral relations, please accept, my best wishes for your personal good health as well as success in discharging the functions of your high office,” the President says.