Monday, November 9, 2020
Feature Sports
Nkana Start Champions League Campaign Away

Forest Rangers are the only Zambian side that will start at home in 2020/2021 continental preliminary action.

Continental debutants Forest will host AS Bouenguidi of Gabon whom they will host in their CAF Champions League preliminary stage tie.

Winner has a massive date against five-time Africa champions TP Mazembe in the pre-group stage during the Christmas period.

The winner will be away in that second round tie.

Zambian champions Nkana are on the road to Bantu FC of Lesotho in the first leg.

It will be Nkana’s first continental trip back to Maseru since 2000.

Winner of that fixture will play Akonangui of Equatorial Guinea or Petro Atletico of Angola for a place the group stage.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Green Eagles mount a third successive attempt group stage qualification attempt with a preliminary date against Musongati of Burundi.

Winner will face UFC Sokode of Togo or Cameroon giants Coton Sport in the second stage.

Napsa Stars make their Confederation Cup debut with a first-ever trip to Comoros by a Zambian club a preliminary tie draw against Ngazi FC.

Waiting for the winner of this COSAFA zone clash will be the tournaments predecessors’ winners DC Modem Pembe of DR Congo who won the 1994 Africa Cup Winners Cup.

The first legs will be played November 27-29 and return leg during the week of December 4-6.

