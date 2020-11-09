9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, November 9, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Headlines Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80%...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise.

Ms Sikazwe said the commission is targeting at least 80 percent of eligible voters to be captured during the exercise that will run from November 9 to December 12, 2020. The ECZ Commissioner said this when she launched the mobile voter registration exercise in Ndola today.

“In 2016, we noticed that Copperbelt did not have the right numbers in terms of voter registration, the numbers were very low. We are hoping that this time Copperbelt province will lead the pack by registering over 80 percent of the eligible voters,” she said.

She urged all eligible voters to ensure that they register during the exercise in order for them to take part in next year’s general elections.

Ms Sikazwe further said eligible voters can register from anywhere and indicate where they want to vote from.

She further urged the media to help disseminate information on the on-going mobile voter registration exercise.

“The time for voter registration is from 07:00hours to 18:00hours and our officers will ensure that all those in the queues are all attended to. All eligible voters should register, because we have new security features on the cards we are issuing,” she said.

She explained that the new security features on the new voter’s cards will deter people from making duplicate voters cards.

Ms Sikazwe further explained that the old voter’s cards will not be used in next year’s elections as the Commission is capturing all the eligible voters during the ongoing mobile voter registration exercise.

And a clergy woman of Mbala district has called on church members to register as voters in the on-going voter registration exercise.

United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Trinity Congregation Reverend, Angela Kalombo says it is important for people to register as voters if they are to take part in next year’s general elections.

Rev Kalombo said this during the farewell church service of student Revered, John Bwalya at Kaluzi UCZ Church in Mbala.

Rev Kalombo who is also Mbala District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) Chairperson said the Electoral Commission of Zambia has indicated that the current voters cards will not be used in next year’s polls hence the need for everyone to acquire the new ones.

“Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is notifying people that the current voters cards will not be used in the 2021 general elections, so it is important for everyone to go and register as voters before it is too late,” she advised.

She indicated that ECZ has since dispatched teams of voter education facilitators to educate people on the voter registration exercise which has kicked off today.

“Voter education facilitators who are front-runners are already on the ground ensuring that people are aware of the voter registration exercise. We want to see people turn up in masses to register as voters so that they can participate in the forthcoming general elections,” Rev Kalombo said.

And the Movement for Voter Sensitization (MVS) has called on Zambians to register as voters in readiness for the 2021 general elections.

MVS Spokesperson, Justine Katongo says Zambians should seize the opportunity and register during the voter registration exercise which has commenced today.

Mr Katongo told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka that parents and guardians should allow all their dependents who are eligible to go and register as voters.

“We want to make this important call to the Church, traditional leaders, Chiefs, Village heads to tell their subjects to go and register as voters and obtain the new voters cards as the old ones will not be used in next year’s elections,” he said.

“I want to also warn political parties that are in the habit of peddling lies about important national events such as this one to immediately stop doing so, as this exercise is meant to benefit all Zambians and it is their right to choose a leader of their choice,” Mr Katongo said.

Mr Katongo further called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider creating more centres to reduce the distance that people cover to access the registrations centres.

He has since called on all citizens to start registering as the exercise will only run for 30 days.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has today launched the voter registration exercise which will take place across the country.

Previous articleBody of Zambian man identified in Tanzania
Next articleMan found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere...
Read more
Headlines

Zambians urged to register as Voters as ECZ targets to capture 80% of eligible Voters

Chief Editor - 0
Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise. Ms Sikazwe said...
Read more
Rural News

Body of Zambian man identified in Tanzania

Chief Editor - 0
A Zambian national who was found dead by Police in Tanzania has been identified by his relatives. Muchinga Province Police Commissioner, Joel Njase...
Read more
Feature Sports

Nkana Start Champions League Campaign Away

sports - 0
Forest Rangers are the only Zambian side that will start at home in 2020/2021 continental preliminary action. Continental debutants Forest will host AS Bouenguidi of...
Read more
General News

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

Chief Editor - 1
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

The Electoral Commission of Zambia Launches Voter Registration for 2021 Elections

Headlines Chief Editor - 11
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has appealed to Zambians not to get disenfranchised in the 2021 General Elections for failing to register as...
Read more

Horizon castigates Government’s school takeover as illegal

Headlines Chief Editor - 9
The Board of Horizon Educational Trust says the action by government to take over the school is illegal. School Board Chairperson Leslie Mbula says the...
Read more

President Lungu leads nation in WW1/2 fallen heroes memorial

Headlines Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu today attended a National Cenotaph in Lusaka in memory of the fallen heroes during the World Wars 1 and 2. A three...
Read more

President Lungu Congratulates US President-Elect Joseph R. Biden

Headlines Chief Editor - 22
President Edgar Lungu has congratulated the President-elect of the United States of America, Joseph Biden following his election to become the 46th President of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.