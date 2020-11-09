Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ)Vice Chairperson, Emily Sikazwe has called on all eligible voters to register during the on-going voter registration exercise.

Ms Sikazwe said the commission is targeting at least 80 percent of eligible voters to be captured during the exercise that will run from November 9 to December 12, 2020. The ECZ Commissioner said this when she launched the mobile voter registration exercise in Ndola today.

“In 2016, we noticed that Copperbelt did not have the right numbers in terms of voter registration, the numbers were very low. We are hoping that this time Copperbelt province will lead the pack by registering over 80 percent of the eligible voters,” she said.

She urged all eligible voters to ensure that they register during the exercise in order for them to take part in next year’s general elections.

Ms Sikazwe further said eligible voters can register from anywhere and indicate where they want to vote from.

She further urged the media to help disseminate information on the on-going mobile voter registration exercise.

“The time for voter registration is from 07:00hours to 18:00hours and our officers will ensure that all those in the queues are all attended to. All eligible voters should register, because we have new security features on the cards we are issuing,” she said.

She explained that the new security features on the new voter’s cards will deter people from making duplicate voters cards.

Ms Sikazwe further explained that the old voter’s cards will not be used in next year’s elections as the Commission is capturing all the eligible voters during the ongoing mobile voter registration exercise.

And a clergy woman of Mbala district has called on church members to register as voters in the on-going voter registration exercise.

United Church of Zambia (UCZ) Trinity Congregation Reverend, Angela Kalombo says it is important for people to register as voters if they are to take part in next year’s general elections.

Rev Kalombo said this during the farewell church service of student Revered, John Bwalya at Kaluzi UCZ Church in Mbala.

Rev Kalombo who is also Mbala District Voter Education Committee (DVEC) Chairperson said the Electoral Commission of Zambia has indicated that the current voters cards will not be used in next year’s polls hence the need for everyone to acquire the new ones.

“Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) is notifying people that the current voters cards will not be used in the 2021 general elections, so it is important for everyone to go and register as voters before it is too late,” she advised.

She indicated that ECZ has since dispatched teams of voter education facilitators to educate people on the voter registration exercise which has kicked off today.

“Voter education facilitators who are front-runners are already on the ground ensuring that people are aware of the voter registration exercise. We want to see people turn up in masses to register as voters so that they can participate in the forthcoming general elections,” Rev Kalombo said.

And the Movement for Voter Sensitization (MVS) has called on Zambians to register as voters in readiness for the 2021 general elections.

MVS Spokesperson, Justine Katongo says Zambians should seize the opportunity and register during the voter registration exercise which has commenced today.

Mr Katongo told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka that parents and guardians should allow all their dependents who are eligible to go and register as voters.

“We want to make this important call to the Church, traditional leaders, Chiefs, Village heads to tell their subjects to go and register as voters and obtain the new voters cards as the old ones will not be used in next year’s elections,” he said.

“I want to also warn political parties that are in the habit of peddling lies about important national events such as this one to immediately stop doing so, as this exercise is meant to benefit all Zambians and it is their right to choose a leader of their choice,” Mr Katongo said.

Mr Katongo further called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to consider creating more centres to reduce the distance that people cover to access the registrations centres.

He has since called on all citizens to start registering as the exercise will only run for 30 days.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia has today launched the voter registration exercise which will take place across the country.