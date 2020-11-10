9.5 C
Chipolopolo Gather Momentum Ahead of Botswana Date

Chipolopolo are at full strength ahead of Thursdays return to international competitive action in the 2022 AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Botswana.

Midfielder Klings Kangwa of Arsenal-Tula in Russia and striker Fashion Sakala of Belgium club KV Oostende arrived on Tuesday afternoon.

But FAZ is keeping its fingers crossed on the availability of midfielder Enock Mwepu of RB Salzburg after another Covid-19 lockdown at the club.

“We will do everything we possibly can to end the current restrictions [isolation measures and team quarantine] to allow all our international players to report for duty. We hope that the travel ban imposed on them by the authorities can be lifted as soon as possible,” RB Salzburg said in a statement posted on its official website.

Meanwhile, Botswana arrived on Sunday ahead of the AFCON qualifiers restart.
Chipolopolo are chasing their first Group H win in Thursday evenings kickoff at national Heroes Stadium in Lusaka following two successive defeats in their opening games.

The match will also mark coach Micho’s competitive debut after six friendlies in charge in which he has won five and lost one.

