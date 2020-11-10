9.5 C
Forest and Napsa Reaction to Continental Draws

Forest Rangers and Napsa Stars have described their continental draws as fair.

Forest will be making their CAF Champions League debut and so too will be Napsa in the CAF Confederation Cup.

AS Bouenguidi of Gabon will visit Forest at the month-end.

Forest coach Tennant Chilumba is familiar with Gabonese football after facing CS Mounana in the 2015 CAF Confederation Cup when he was Power Dynamos boss.

Power won 3-0 at home but lost 4-0 away in a second round tie in Libreville.

“It’s memories again playing in Gabon. I am quite familiar with the Gabonese territory and I believe the players will do the job. They have done well so far but they should not become big headed because the big challenge is ahead now. We just need to get to the next round,” Chilumba said.

Meanwhile, Napsa will be on the road away to FC Ngazi in Comoros.

“I think it is a fair draw and we just need to focus because they are no easy games at CAF level but I am confident we will reach the group stage,” Napsa coach Mohamed Fathi said.

“But there is nothing like a walkover game, we have to work very hard in every game we play either local or continental to achieve what we want.”

The first legs will be played November 27-29 and return leg during the week of December 4-6.

