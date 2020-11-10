9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 10, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Work with the Government, Religious Minister tells Chief

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Work with the Government, Religious Minister tells Chief
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says government will continue to work with the Church and traditional leaders to foster development.

Rev. Sumaili said government appreciates the role of the church and traditional leaders as they provide leadership for the people in their various capacities.

ZANIS reports that Rev. Sumaili said this when she paid a courtesy call on Chieftainess Lesa of the Lamba people in Mpongwe district.

Rev. Sumaili said government is aware of the challenges that people in Mpongwe district are faced with and pledged to address the various challenges.

“We want to commit that we will work hand in hand with you our traditional leaders as we do with the church so that together we can develop our country,” she noted.

“We will continue to improve infrastructure, and provide good health care services as well as providing quality education for our children,” she said.

And Chieftainess Lesa thanked President Edgar Lungu for striving to leave no one behind in the country’s development agenda.

Previous articleBottlenecks in Voter Registration due to Government Poor Funding to ECZ
Next articlePresident Lungu Meets Mumbwa Chiefs, Promises to improve welfare of chiefs

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Covid-19 Vaccine: Zambia opts for Russian version

Zambia is eager to get Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine as soon as it hits the market, Zambia’s Ambassador...
Read more
Economy

Zambia ‘doing everything possible’ to avoid default –Finance Minister

Chief Editor - 0
Zambia is doing everything possible to avoid a sovereign debt default later this week, including sharing information on its Chinese debt with creditors, its...
Read more
General News

President Lungu Meets Mumbwa Chiefs, Promises to improve welfare of chiefs

Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has promised to uplift the wellbeing of traditional leaders. The President made the assurance after noting the importance of...
Read more
General News

Work with the Government, Religious Minister tells Chief

Chief Editor - 0
National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says government will continue to work with the Church and traditional leaders to foster development. ...
Read more
Columns

Bottlenecks in Voter Registration due to Government Poor Funding to ECZ

Chief Editor - 2
The commencement of the Mobile Voter Registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is an exercise that all electoral players and stakeholders must...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Lungu Meets Mumbwa Chiefs, Promises to improve welfare of chiefs

General News Chief Editor - 2
President Edgar Lungu has promised to uplift the wellbeing of traditional leaders. The President made the assurance after noting the importance of...
Read more

Man found digging out dead baby bodies arrested

General News Chief Editor - 11
Police in Lusaka has opened a docket of a case involving 22 year old male who trespassed at Chingwere Cemetery. Police Spokesperson Esther...
Read more

8th Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee on Great Lakes region holds virtual meeting

General News Chief Editor - 3
The Regional Inter-Ministerial Committee of the International Conference on the Great Lakes Region has applauded the diplomatic efforts to resolve the border dispute between...
Read more

Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo empowers 80 women clubs empowered

General News Chief Editor - 3
Fisheries and Livestock Minister Nkandu Luo has handed over three thousand improved village chickens and 320 goats to 80 women groups in Chadiza district...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.