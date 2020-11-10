National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister Godfridah Sumaili says government will continue to work with the Church and traditional leaders to foster development.

Rev. Sumaili said government appreciates the role of the church and traditional leaders as they provide leadership for the people in their various capacities.

ZANIS reports that Rev. Sumaili said this when she paid a courtesy call on Chieftainess Lesa of the Lamba people in Mpongwe district.

Rev. Sumaili said government is aware of the challenges that people in Mpongwe district are faced with and pledged to address the various challenges.

“We want to commit that we will work hand in hand with you our traditional leaders as we do with the church so that together we can develop our country,” she noted.

“We will continue to improve infrastructure, and provide good health care services as well as providing quality education for our children,” she said.

And Chieftainess Lesa thanked President Edgar Lungu for striving to leave no one behind in the country’s development agenda.