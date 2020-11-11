Kafue Gorge lower hydro power station has started filling its dam in readiness for commissioning of the first 150 megawatts for power generation.

As a result normal water flow of the Kafue River will be disturbed with reduction in water levels and a sudden increase.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) in collaboration with other stakeholders has sent early warning to communities along the Kafue River to suspend all activities for a period of one week.

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit DMMU Chief Planner Dominic Kangongo encouraged the communities during a sensitization meeting at Chisakila area of Chiawa in Kafue district to ensure that they heed to advice on the need to stay away from the riverbed.

Mr Kangongo further advised community members to ensure that they spread the word to other people who did not attend the meeting to prevent loss of lives and property.

Kafue gorge lower Principal Environmental Specialist Jack Munthali explained that there will be low water levels during the storing of water at the dam.

“You may experience low water levels as the dam is being filled but there will be a sudden increase”, he stated.

He advised the communities to stay away from the riverbed to prevent any tragedies from happening during the test transmissions.

“Remove all properties of value like water pumps to prevent damage to property”, Mr Munthali warned.

And members of the community have commended the team for warning the communities in advance as this will help prevent tragedies.

Fanny Mainga of Chiwena village in Chirundu District however expressed concern that farmers who planted along the river will have their crops washed away.

The 750 mw Kafue gorge lower project is expected to significantly mitigate the power deficit that the country is experiencing once the project is fully commissioned.

The 750 mw Kafue gorge lower project is expected to be fully commissioned during the first quarter of 2021.