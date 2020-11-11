9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
Columns
Updated:

Expectations From The Forth Coming Bondholder Decision On Zambia’s Request For Debt Service Relief

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Columns Expectations From The Forth Coming Bondholder Decision On Zambia’s Request For...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher

Zambia’s economy has continued to experience serious macro-economic challenges, aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis on one hand and the debt situation on the other. According to the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the country’s external debt increased to US$11.97 billion at end June 2020 from US$11.48 billion at end 2019.

The fiscal situation has continued to deteriorate as external debt repayments continue to increase, premised on the sustained depreciation of the Zambian Kwacha against the United States dollar. To address the debt situation, MoF begun the process of engaging all creditors to seek their approval for suspension of debt service payments for a period of six months in accordance with the terms of the G20 and Paris Club Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI). Feedback from the bondholders is expected during MoF’s meetings with the note holders scheduled for Friday, 13 th November, 2020.

It is our considered view as the Centre for Trade Policy and Development (CTPD) that the decision of the bondholders will, to a large extent, be influenced by the creditor’s level of confidence in Zambia’s debt transparency and the way Government proposes to deal with the debt situation. It is expected that, being major creditors, China’s recent willingness to grant a debt relief will be crucial to the decision of the bondholders as they will most likely take into consideration, the lack of publicly available information on the terms and conditions of Chinese loans.

We find it progressive that Government through the Ministry of Finance has reportedly reached an agreement with the China Development Bank (CDB) to defer debt service in respect of a commercial loan facility. We however remain greatly concerned that the MoF makes no mention of the amount of the loan(s) in question as this would have helped quantify the amount of relief given. Moreover, there are still serious concerns about the actual scale of the debt that Zambia owes China.

Furthermore, it is our expectation that the bondholders will be looking forward to a clear and realistic economic recovery plan. In this regard, Government will be expected to be emphatic on what it intends to do within the relief period that will point the economy towards recovery and restore debt sustainability. It is imperative that Government commits to prudent utilization of the resources that may be freed up from this initiative should this request pull through, directing a larger part of the
resources into productive sectors. It will be sad for Zambia if the creditors reject the request for relief as this will mean that Zambia has defaulted on its debt obligations that were due on the 13 th of October, 2020.

We find it contradictory that, while we have based our request for debt service relief on the devastating economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, the latest auditor general’s report reveals serious irregularities in the usage of funds intended to mitigate its impacts on the economy. It therefore cannot be over-emphasized that Government needs to be more serious if its intentions are to be trusted as it engages with our creditors. There is need to ensure logical consistence in Government’s understanding and appreciation of the prevailing macro-economic problems and consequently, in coming up with solutions to resolve them.

It is imperative to note that Zambia’s Bondholders may also be concerned about the political economy going into the 2021 general elections as this has seemingly made Government reluctant to slow-down on the ambitious infrastructure and policy reform agenda. Should the bondholders reject Zambia’s DSSI request, there will be a negative impact on social spending implying that less funds will be available to spend on initiatives that help reduce poverty or support job creation in the country due to higher interest payments on increased debt.

Previous articleUNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness
Next articlePF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

PF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed concern at reports from different parts of the country pointing...
Read more
Columns

Expectations From The Forth Coming Bondholder Decision On Zambia’s Request For Debt Service Relief

Chief Editor - 0
By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher Zambia’s economy has continued to experience serious macro-economic challenges, aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis on one hand and the debt...
Read more
General News

UNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness

Chief Editor - 0
As the world commemorates the 6th anniversary of the #IBelong Campaign, which falls on Wednesday 11 November 2020, the UN Refugee Agency in Zambia,...
Read more
General News

Women effectively contributing to peacekeeping operations-Amb Simbyakula

Chief Editor - 0
Women have the ability to improve the effectiveness of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations around the globe, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United...
Read more
Headlines

ZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace

Chief Editor - 0
President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Rt. Rev. George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

First Lady warns parents giving children in marriage

Columns Chief Editor - 4
First Lady Esther Lungu has advised parents to stop the habit of consenting to early marriages for material gain. The First Lady says there is...
Read more

Freedom of Association and Assembly Should Top the List ahead of Next Year’s Elections

Columns Chief Editor - 6
The Human Rights Commission has placed a higher premium on the promotion and protection of the freedoms of association and assembly as the country...
Read more

Bottlenecks in Voter Registration due to Government Poor Funding to ECZ

Columns Chief Editor - 10
The commencement of the Mobile Voter Registration exercise by the Electoral Commission of Zambia is an exercise that all electoral players and stakeholders must...
Read more

Conversation with the Nation: MMD Official Mobilisation Launch

Columns Chief Editor - 15
INTRODUCTION: In just under 300 days, Zambians go to the polls to choose a President and a new Parliament. The choice of Zambia’s 7th President...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.