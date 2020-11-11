9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
Feature Politics
Updated:

Politicians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections

By Chief Editor
The Trust Emergency Response Organization (TERO) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for preaching peace and national unity ahead of the 2021 general elections.

TERO Organization Coordinator Chipasha Chisha has called on all political leaders to emulate President Lungu by signing a special peace accord ahead of the elections.

“We are in support of the agenda of our Republican President who is always preaching peace and unity,” said Mr. Chisha.

“Because without peace we cannot enjoy the freedom we are enjoying in this mother Zambia,” he said.

He, however, said it is important for political leaders in Zambia to come up with a peace agreement that must be signed by all Presidents ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“Am here to encourage the political parties or political players to come up with a peace agreement as one way of imparting confidence in the Zambian people or electorates who will participate in the 2021 general elections,” he added.

Mr. Chisha added that issues of political violence will not arise if there is a peace accord signed by all political party leaders.

He noted that the peace accord will instill confidence in the country’s electoral process.

