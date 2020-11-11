Zambia have reached the final of the round-robin 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championships with a game to spare after thumping Comoros 3-0 on Tuesday in their penultimate group match.

The Young Shepolopolo will face East African guest nation Tanzania in the final on Saturday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Zambia have booked their place in the final in grand style- sealing qualification with one round of matches left to play.

Both Tanzania and Zambia have nine points apiece in the round-robin tournament that has seen the top two teams storm the final.

“The game against Comoros was very tactical and we are happy that our opponent gave us something to go and think about,” said Zambia coach Kangwa Kaluba.

“We knew that we were going to win this game so we had to make it easy and tactical so that our children can have extra energy to play in the next match and the final.”

Zambia on Thursday afternoon faces Zimbabwe in their formality group match at the Oval Stadium.