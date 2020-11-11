9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final

By sports
40 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Shepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia have reached the final of the round-robin 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championships with a game to spare after thumping Comoros 3-0 on Tuesday in their penultimate group match.

The Young Shepolopolo will face East African guest nation Tanzania in the final on Saturday at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Zambia have booked their place in the final in grand style- sealing qualification with one round of matches left to play.

Both Tanzania and Zambia have nine points apiece in the round-robin tournament that has seen the top two teams storm the final.

“The game against Comoros was very tactical and we are happy that our opponent gave us something to go and think about,” said Zambia coach Kangwa Kaluba.

“We knew that we were going to win this game so we had to make it easy and tactical so that our children can have extra energy to play in the next match and the final.”

Zambia on Thursday afternoon faces Zimbabwe in their formality group match at the Oval Stadium.

Previous articleEvery Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final

Zambia have reached the final of the round-robin 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championships with a game to spare after...
Read more
General News

Every Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 1
President Edgar Lungu has stated that every Zambian is entitled to development. President Lungu has assured traditional leaders of Chitambo district that...
Read more
Rural News

Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province

Chief Editor - 0
Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western...
Read more
Feature Politics

Politicians urged to sign peace treaty ahead of 2021 elections

Chief Editor - 0
The Trust Emergency Response Organization (TERO) has hailed President Edgar Lungu for preaching peace and national unity ahead of the 2021 general elections. TERO...
Read more
Columns

First Lady warns parents giving children in marriage

Chief Editor - 1
First Lady Esther Lungu has advised parents to stop the habit of consenting to early marriages for material gain. The First Lady says there is...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Forest and Napsa Reaction to Continental Draws

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers and Napsa Stars have described their continental draws as fair. Forest will be making their CAF Champions League debut and so too will...
Read more

Chipolopolo Gather Momentum Ahead of Botswana Date

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo are at full strength ahead of Thursdays return to international competitive action in the 2022 AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Botswana. Midfielder Klings Kangwa of...
Read more

Shepolopolo Limp Into COSAFA Semifinals

Feature Sports sports - 1
Shepolopolo will face Botswana in the semifinals of the ongoing COSAFA Women’s Championship on Thursday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Zambia crawled to the semifinal...
Read more

Nkana Start Champions League Campaign Away

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers are the only Zambian side that will start at home in 2020/2021 continental preliminary action. Continental debutants Forest will host AS Bouenguidi of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.