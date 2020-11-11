9.5 C
Voter registration is slow, it’s taking more than 30 minutes, Chavuma residents complain

The Voter Registration which started yesterday countrywide began on a slow note in Chavuma District of North Western Province.

A check by ZANIS yesterday, found some people complaining of the process taking more than 30 minutes before obtaining a voter’s card.

Elijah Sapindalo, Deputy Village Headman of Maseka complained that the process was taking too long to register one person.

“I’m complaining about the system of registration because it is taking 30 to 50 minutes to register one person, now how many people are going to register in a day, so we are asking the government to increase the number of days. I think 30 days is not enough to register all the people, people are willing to register but the period is too short, so please were are asking the government and ECZ to give us more days so that all of us can register,” lamented Sapindalo.

And District Electoral Officer Kennedy Bwalya said by close of the day yesterday, 356 were recorded from 10 centers while 56 were registered at the central station.

Eng. Bwalya also noted that ECZ is targeting to register 30,000 eligible voters within the District.

“As of yesterday, we registered 365 people and we will keep on updating you on the numbers from time to time. For the station here at the town centre yesterday we registered 56 meaning on average registration time it’s taking 10 to 12 minutes. We expect an improvement in the time as we progress in the exercise,” he said.

Eng. Bwalya encouraged the people of Chavuma to pay attention to all announcements being disseminated in the district.

  1. I really don’t understand this country in a technologically advanced world! It is taking 30 minutes for one person to be registered and issued with a voter’s card! Come on Zambia why should we lag behind in almost everything?

    1

