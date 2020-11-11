9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 11, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Women effectively contributing to peacekeeping operations-Amb Simbyakula

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Women effectively contributing to peacekeeping operations-Amb Simbyakula
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Women have the ability to improve the effectiveness of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations around the globe, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula has said.

Ambassador Simbyakula has said Zambia will remain resolute to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations by continuing to contribute peacekeeping troops to peacekeeping missions around the globe.

Speaking at the 10th United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year award ceremony in New York, Dr Simbyakula said Zambia was among the top 20 Member States who are contributors of uniformed personnel to the United Nations peacekeeping operations.
A Zambia Police officer, Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo who is a Gender Advisor at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has been awarded the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year.

The award was presented during the 15th United Nations Police Week at which the heads of the UN Police and policing experts from peacekeeping operations, special political missions and regional UN senior leadership gather to discuss among other topics, performance and accountability, discipline, conflict prevention and peace sustainment.

As part of this project, Chief Inspector Malambo created a network of groups led by male local police officers to engage other men in the community to disseminate information and promote the protection and advancement of the rights of women and girls.

Chief Inspector Malambo also contributed to UNMISS’ efforts to disseminate information on COVID-19 prevention to vulnerable communities, including those with disabilities.

Dr Sibyakula stated that the Government of the Republic of Zambia valued the contribution by women in peacekeeping operations and would therefore continue to champion the involvement of the female gender in peacekeeping.

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm Zambia’s commitment to matters pertaining to international peace and security. We remain resolute in this regard and will continue to play our part in UN Peacekeeping Operations. I therefore wish to congratulate Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo, Gender Advisor to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for being awarded the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award in recognition of contribution to the UN work, especially in support of those who are vulnerable or living in vulnerable situations such as women, girls, children and persons with disabilities,” Dr Simbyakula said.

The Zambian envoy stated that Chief Inspector Malambo had done Zambia proud by becoming a role model and an inspiration not only to fellow peacekeepers but to women and girls in communities where she is serving.

Dr Simbyakula commended the efforts of the women peacekeepers for undertaking their mandate even as the world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations Woman of the Year Award was established in 2011 to recognize the exceptional contributions of women police officers to UN peace operations and promote the empowerment of women.

Previous articleZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace
Next articleUNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 2

PF Expresses Concern at the Slow Pace of Voter Registration

Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon. Davies Mwila has expressed concern at reports from different parts of the country pointing...
Read more
Columns

Expectations From The Forth Coming Bondholder Decision On Zambia’s Request For Debt Service Relief

Chief Editor - 0
By Wakumelo Mataa CTPD Researcher Zambia’s economy has continued to experience serious macro-economic challenges, aggravated by the COVID-19 crisis on one hand and the debt...
Read more
General News

UNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness

Chief Editor - 0
As the world commemorates the 6th anniversary of the #IBelong Campaign, which falls on Wednesday 11 November 2020, the UN Refugee Agency in Zambia,...
Read more
General News

Women effectively contributing to peacekeeping operations-Amb Simbyakula

Chief Editor - 0
Women have the ability to improve the effectiveness of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations around the globe, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United...
Read more
Headlines

ZCCB Worried With Some Trends that May Force Zambia Sacrifice Its Treasured Peace

Chief Editor - 0
President of the Zambia Conference of Catholic Bishops (ZCCB) Rt. Rev. George Lungu says some trends in Zambia today are worrisome and if left...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness

General News Chief Editor - 0
As the world commemorates the 6th anniversary of the #IBelong Campaign, which falls on Wednesday 11 November 2020, the UN Refugee Agency in Zambia,...
Read more

Every Zambian is entitled to development-President Lungu

General News Chief Editor - 9
President Edgar Lungu has stated that every Zambian is entitled to development. President Lungu has assured traditional leaders of Chitambo district that...
Read more

DMMU warns communities along Kafue River as filling of Kafue Gorge Dam starts

General News Chief Editor - 2
Kafue Gorge lower hydro power station has started filling its dam in readiness for commissioning of the first 150 megawatts for power generation. As a...
Read more

Government to enhance skills development

General News Chief Editor - 4
The government says it remains committed to supporting and ensuring that the internship and apprenticeships programmes are up scaled to enhance skills development...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.