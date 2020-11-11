Women have the ability to improve the effectiveness of the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations around the globe, Zambia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, His Excellency, Dr Ngosa Simbyakula has said.

Ambassador Simbyakula has said Zambia will remain resolute to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping operations by continuing to contribute peacekeeping troops to peacekeeping missions around the globe.

Speaking at the 10th United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year award ceremony in New York, Dr Simbyakula said Zambia was among the top 20 Member States who are contributors of uniformed personnel to the United Nations peacekeeping operations.

A Zambia Police officer, Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo who is a Gender Advisor at the United Nations Mission in South Sudan has been awarded the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year.

The award was presented during the 15th United Nations Police Week at which the heads of the UN Police and policing experts from peacekeeping operations, special political missions and regional UN senior leadership gather to discuss among other topics, performance and accountability, discipline, conflict prevention and peace sustainment.

As part of this project, Chief Inspector Malambo created a network of groups led by male local police officers to engage other men in the community to disseminate information and promote the protection and advancement of the rights of women and girls.

Chief Inspector Malambo also contributed to UNMISS’ efforts to disseminate information on COVID-19 prevention to vulnerable communities, including those with disabilities.

Dr Sibyakula stated that the Government of the Republic of Zambia valued the contribution by women in peacekeeping operations and would therefore continue to champion the involvement of the female gender in peacekeeping.

“I take this opportunity to reaffirm Zambia’s commitment to matters pertaining to international peace and security. We remain resolute in this regard and will continue to play our part in UN Peacekeeping Operations. I therefore wish to congratulate Chief Inspector Doreen Mazuba Malambo, Gender Advisor to the United Nations Mission in South Sudan for being awarded the 2020 United Nations Woman Police Officer of the Year Award in recognition of contribution to the UN work, especially in support of those who are vulnerable or living in vulnerable situations such as women, girls, children and persons with disabilities,” Dr Simbyakula said.

The Zambian envoy stated that Chief Inspector Malambo had done Zambia proud by becoming a role model and an inspiration not only to fellow peacekeepers but to women and girls in communities where she is serving.

Dr Simbyakula commended the efforts of the women peacekeepers for undertaking their mandate even as the world was facing the COVID-19 pandemic.

The United Nations Woman of the Year Award was established in 2011 to recognize the exceptional contributions of women police officers to UN peace operations and promote the empowerment of women.