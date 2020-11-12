Electoral Commission of Zambian (ECZ) is targeting to register over 70,000 eligible voters in Kasempa district of the North-western province during the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Speaking in an interview with ZANIS yesterday, Kasempa District Electoral Officer, Tryson Chunga said everything was in place to meet the 70,000 target.

“For the population of Kasempa which is above 88,000, we are targeting for more than 70,000 to be captured in the new voter register,” Mr Chunga said.

He pleaded with the residents of Kasempa to exercise patience during the voter registration process as a lot of data has to be captured.

“Let us be patient and follow the deployment plan that we have done,” Mr Chunga said.

He further assured the public that the Commission has enough competent staff who are capable of handling any technical fault when need arises.

“We have a technical officer that has worked for a number of years with the kits,” Mr Chunga added.

Mr Chunga has since encouraged all those who will attain 18 years by 9 May, 2021 to go and register.

He said that the credibility of elections worldwide is dependent on the registration of voters.