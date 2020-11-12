9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 12, 2020
type here...
General News
Updated:

Ndola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
General News Ndola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Police in Ndola has launched a manhunt for a maid who has allegedly stolen her employer’s three children in Chifubu Township.

The children include an eight year old girl and a set of twins who are two months old.

And Police has managed to locate the two babies who were dumped at a named orphanage along Kabwe road and the search for the eight year old continues.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner, Bothwell Namusuwa told ZANIS in an interview that investigations indicate that the eight- year-old child could have been dumped in Kapiri Mposhi where police is still conducting a search.

“The maid disappeared on Monday, after she informed the neighbours that she was taking the children for under five at the clinic but did not return home,” Mr Namuswa said.

He stated that a case of child stealing was reported by the mother of the children who found the children missing after knocking off from work.

“The information was reported by their mother, Chileya Manda that her two-months old twin (boys) as well as her eight-year-old daughter were stolen by her maid only known as Nakamba,” he said.

Mr Namusuwa further said Police has contacted the Director of the orphanage, who is a pastor, and confirmed that the twins are in his custody.

The woman in question whose identities, remain withheld is also suspected to have kidnapped three other children two years ago.

Previous articleNo volunteers allowed to help out at Voter Registration Centres-ECZ

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Ndola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

Police in Ndola has launched a manhunt for a maid who has allegedly stolen her employer’s three children in...
Read more
Headlines

No volunteers allowed to help out at Voter Registration Centres-ECZ

Chief Editor - 0
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has appealed to members of the public to refrain from interfering in the electoral process. ECZ Acting Spokeswoman Sylvia Bwalya...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 23
President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020. Speaking when he met traditional...
Read more
General News

Kabwata Car Wash wins US$ 1 million tender to supply 46 4×4 vehicles to Judiciary

Chief Editor - 22
A little known Car Wash business based in Kabwata, Lusaka has landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4x4 vehicles...
Read more
Economy

Zambian Parliament unanimously adopts report on Single Africa Air Transport

Chief Editor - 6
Zambian Parliament yesterday unanimously agreed and adopted a Committee Report on Single African Air Transport Market. The report focuses on the Proposal to ratify the...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Kabwata Car Wash wins US$ 1 million tender to supply 46 4×4 vehicles to Judiciary

General News Chief Editor - 22
A little known Car Wash business based in Kabwata, Lusaka has landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4x4 vehicles...
Read more

PF Cadres, Zambia Police and Zambia National Service in a Physical Fight over Smuggling of Mealie Meal

General News Chief Editor - 22
Mufulira District Commissioner, Mike Manda has condemned the fracas that erupted on Saturday when Zambia National Service (ZNS) officers and Zambia Police Officers engaged...
Read more

Hitches in the voter registration exercise are being worked-Given Lubinda

General News Chief Editor - 7
GOVERNMENT has assured the nation that the hitches that have been experienced in the voter registration exercise are being worked. And Government has described as...
Read more

UNHCR Praises Zambian Government, but calls for more efforts towards ending statelessness

General News Chief Editor - 4
As the world commemorates the 6th anniversary of the #IBelong Campaign, which falls on Wednesday 11 November 2020, the UN Refugee Agency in Zambia,...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.