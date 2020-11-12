Police in Ndola has launched a manhunt for a maid who has allegedly stolen her employer’s three children in Chifubu Township.

The children include an eight year old girl and a set of twins who are two months old.

And Police has managed to locate the two babies who were dumped at a named orphanage along Kabwe road and the search for the eight year old continues.

Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner, Bothwell Namusuwa told ZANIS in an interview that investigations indicate that the eight- year-old child could have been dumped in Kapiri Mposhi where police is still conducting a search.

“The maid disappeared on Monday, after she informed the neighbours that she was taking the children for under five at the clinic but did not return home,” Mr Namuswa said.

He stated that a case of child stealing was reported by the mother of the children who found the children missing after knocking off from work.

“The information was reported by their mother, Chileya Manda that her two-months old twin (boys) as well as her eight-year-old daughter were stolen by her maid only known as Nakamba,” he said.

Mr Namusuwa further said Police has contacted the Director of the orphanage, who is a pastor, and confirmed that the twins are in his custody.

The woman in question whose identities, remain withheld is also suspected to have kidnapped three other children two years ago.