Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship by Botswana at the semifinal stage.

Zambia succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Botswana in the first semi final played on Thursday afternoon at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Ireen “Xavi” Lungu scored Zambia’s consolation as her side failed to come back into the game after conceding an early goal.

Botswana led after eight minutes with Refilwe Tebogo Tholekele beating Zambian keeper Hazel Nali.

Tholekele scored her and Botswana’s second goal after converting a penalty seven minutes away from the break.

It is a disappointing outing for the Zambian side that earned a maiden Olympic Games qualification earlier in the year.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s beat Lesotho 8-0 in the opening match before losing to Malawi 1-0 prior to reaching the semifinals as the best-placed runner-up.

Zambia were runners up at the same competition last year.