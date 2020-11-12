9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, November 12, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports
Updated:

Shepolopolo Tumble in The Semi’s At COSAFA

By sports
40 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Shepolopolo Tumble in The Semi's At COSAFA
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship by Botswana at the semifinal stage.

Zambia succumbed to a 2-1 loss to Botswana in the first semi final played on Thursday afternoon at Wolfson Stadium in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

Ireen “Xavi” Lungu scored Zambia’s consolation as her side failed to come back into the game after conceding an early goal.

Botswana led after eight minutes with Refilwe Tebogo Tholekele beating Zambian keeper Hazel Nali.

Tholekele scored her and Botswana’s second goal after converting a penalty seven minutes away from the break.

It is a disappointing outing for the Zambian side that earned a maiden Olympic Games qualification earlier in the year.

Coach Bruce Mwape’s beat Lesotho 8-0 in the opening match before losing to Malawi 1-0 prior to reaching the semifinals as the best-placed runner-up.

Zambia were runners up at the same competition last year.

Previous articleNdola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo Tumble in The Semi’s At COSAFA

Shepolopolo have been eliminated from the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Championship by Botswana at the semifinal stage. Zambia succumbed to a...
Read more
General News

Ndola Woman Woman steals boss’ 3 children

Chief Editor - 7
Police in Ndola has launched a manhunt for a maid who has allegedly stolen her employer’s three children in Chifubu Township. The children include...
Read more
Headlines

No volunteers allowed to help out at Voter Registration Centres-ECZ

Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia has appealed to members of the public to refrain from interfering in the electoral process. ECZ Acting Spokeswoman Sylvia Bwalya...
Read more
Headlines

Bill 10 could have helped to address the inequalities between women, youths-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 25
President Edgar Lungu has said that he regrets the failure to pass the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020. Speaking when he met traditional...
Read more
General News

Kabwata Car Wash wins US$ 1 million tender to supply 46 4×4 vehicles to Judiciary

Chief Editor - 30
A little known Car Wash business based in Kabwata, Lusaka has landed a US$ 1 million contract to deliver 46 brand new 4x4 vehicles...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Chipolopolo Start AFCON Salvage Job As Mwepu Arrives

Feature Sports sports - 2
Chipolopolo on Thursday arrive at the crossroads of their 2022 AFCON qualifying quest when they host Botswana in a must-win Group H qualifier at...
Read more

Shepolopolo U17 Reach COSAFA Cup Final

Feature Sports sports - 0
Zambia have reached the final of the round-robin 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championships with a game to spare after thumping Comoros 3-0 on Tuesday...
Read more

Forest and Napsa Reaction to Continental Draws

Feature Sports sports - 0
Forest Rangers and Napsa Stars have described their continental draws as fair. Forest will be making their CAF Champions League debut and so too will...
Read more

Chipolopolo Gather Momentum Ahead of Botswana Date

Feature Sports sports - 1
Chipolopolo are at full strength ahead of Thursdays return to international competitive action in the 2022 AFCON qualifier doubleheader against Botswana. Midfielder Klings Kangwa of...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.