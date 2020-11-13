President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent their interests. The Head of state said this in response to the members of the Kapiri Mposhi Pastors Fellowship who want the government to look at possibilities of taking the Constitutional Amendment Bill number ten of 2019 to parliament.

President Lungu said the bill cannot be taken back to parliament during the life of this parliamentary session. The President advised those aggrieved to register as voters and elect people that will represent their interests.

Speaking when he addressed Pastors in Kapiri Mposhi, the President said his government wanted big constituencies to be divided into two as well as allow more women to take part in national development, but the opposition refused.

And President Lungu said Churches and pastors should benefit from the allocation of land just like other citizens and that it is sad that the clergy end up becoming destitute when they retire.

And speaking on behalf of the Pastors fellowship Reverend JAPHAT MSONI asked government to divide Kapiri Constituency into two. Reverend Msoni said government should consider taking the Bill back to parliament so that more constituencies can be created.

Meanwhile, Chief Nkole of Central Province has complained to the President that the Member of Parliament for Kapiri Constituency does not visit the people. He said in the future political parties should field candidates who will listen to people’s demands.

And in response President LUNGU said the members of Parliament for Kapiri does not belong to PF but the UPND. This was during a meeting between chiefs in Kapiri and the President.