The Mbala Municipal Council has suspended the newly proposed land rates to allow for adjustments. The suspension of the rates follows a ‘protest’ by the Mbala Business Association and some property owners who complained that the rates were too high.

In a special council meeting yesterday, Lwandi Ward Councilor, Alfred Ntuntu proposed that the council adjusts the land rates from 0.026 to 0.001 for residential customers and from 0.030 to 0.003 for commercial customers. Mr. Ntuntu said the adjustments can be reviewed in the next council sitting.

“I am proposing new land rates of 0.001 for residential and 0.003 for commercial plots but these should be subjected to debate in the next sitting of the council” he said.

He explained that the motion to adjust the rates can be affected after six months according to council standing orders.

And Mbala Mayor Bright Simbeya said the council has the responsibility to sensitize the community on the land rates.

“It is our duty as the council to sensitize the community on these rates because very few people know about the land rates.” he said.

Mr Simbeya has since enraged property owners to continue visiting the council to verify their property evaluation.

Last week, the local authority imposed the land rates of 0.026 for residential property and 0.030 for commercial property.

The public however opposed the rates stating that it was too high.