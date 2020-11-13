9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, November 13, 2020
type here...
Rural News
Updated:

Mbala Municipal Council adjusts land rates lower from after residents object

By Chief Editor
40 views
0
Rural News Mbala Municipal Council adjusts land rates lower from after...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Mbala Municipal Council has suspended the newly proposed land rates to allow for adjustments. The suspension of the rates follows a ‘protest’ by the Mbala Business Association and some property owners who complained that the rates were too high.

In a special council meeting yesterday, Lwandi Ward Councilor, Alfred Ntuntu proposed that the council adjusts the land rates from 0.026 to 0.001 for residential customers and from 0.030 to 0.003 for commercial customers. Mr. Ntuntu said the adjustments can be reviewed in the next council sitting.

“I am proposing new land rates of 0.001 for residential and 0.003 for commercial plots but these should be subjected to debate in the next sitting of the council” he said.

He explained that the motion to adjust the rates can be affected after six months according to council standing orders.

And Mbala Mayor Bright Simbeya said the council has the responsibility to sensitize the community on the land rates.

“It is our duty as the council to sensitize the community on these rates because very few people know about the land rates.” he said.

Mr Simbeya has since enraged property owners to continue visiting the council to verify their property evaluation.

Last week, the local authority imposed the land rates of 0.026 for residential property and 0.030 for commercial property.

The public however opposed the rates stating that it was too high.

Previous articleZambia’s Sovereign Debt Situation: Will The Country Default Or Not?
Next article89 year old woman murdered by her grandchildren

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rural NewsChief Editor - 0

89 year old woman murdered by her grandchildren

Police in Muchinga Province have launched a manhunt for three suspects in connection with the murder of an 89-year-old...
Read more
Rural News

Mbala Municipal Council adjusts land rates lower from after residents object

Chief Editor - 0
The Mbala Municipal Council has suspended the newly proposed land rates to allow for adjustments. The suspension of the rates follows a...
Read more
Economy

Zambia’s Sovereign Debt Situation: Will The Country Default Or Not?

Chief Editor - 3
By Father Alex Muyebe, S.J JCTR Executive Director The Zambia External Bondholders Committee meeting is scheduled for today Friday, 13th November 2020 to decide...
Read more
Feature Politics

Bill 10 cannot be taken back to Parliament, President Lungu tells Pastors in Kapiri

Chief Editor - 16
President Edgar Lungu has urged Zambians to use next year’s elections to elect Members of Parliament that will represent their interests. The Head...
Read more
Headlines

On-going voter registration exercise is in a mess, it would defranchise alot of people-Katuka

Chief Editor - 7
United Party for National Development (UPND) Secretary General, Stephen Katuka has described the on-going voter registration exercise as a mess that would defranchise alot...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

89 year old woman murdered by her grandchildren

Rural News Chief Editor - 0
Police in Muchinga Province have launched a manhunt for three suspects in connection with the murder of an 89-year-old woman of Kapashi village in...
Read more

Non adherence to COVID-19 rules worry Mangimela

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
North -Western Province Permanent Secretary Willies Mangimela has bemoaned the low levels of COVID- 19 compliance in the region. Mr. Mangimela said although the...
Read more

Kasempa to register over 70 thousand voters

Rural News Chief Editor - 3
Electoral Commission of Zambian (ECZ) is targeting to register over 70,000 eligible voters in Kasempa district of the North-western province during the ongoing voter...
Read more

Richard Kapita launches a talent identification spree in North Western province

Rural News Chief Editor - 2
Western Province Minister Richard Kapita has come up with a football tournament aimed at identifying talent among youths in Mwinilunga district Of North Western...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.