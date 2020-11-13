Vice president Inonge Wina says Zambia will not default payments to her bondholders and other creditors.

Mrs Wina said Minister of Finance, Bwalya Ngandu is still negotiating with the bondholders on an appropriate arrangement and approach to service her debts.

“Zambia is not ready to default, Zambia will not default on her payments,” stressed the Vice President.

Speaking during the Vice President’s question time session in Parliament today, Mrs Wina said Dr Ngandu will update Parliament and the nation on the outcome of the ongoing negotiations between the government and its creditors.

Mrs Wina was responding to a question on whether the government has made a position regarding interest payment to bondholders in excess of US$ 3 billion whose deadline is today, Friday, November 13, 2020.

And the Vice president has disclosed that over 1, 400, 000 young Zambians had obtained NRCs in the recent mobile National Registration Card exercise.

Mrs Wina said Minister of Home Affairs, Steven Kampyongo will update Parliament on how the mobile registration card issuance has been conducted in the country.

The Vice president also announced that the government remains committed to taking over all community schools in order to improve access to universal education to Zambians across the country.

Mrs Wina said the PF administration will honour its promise of bringing community schools under the government-run education system as already demonstrated in Western province, where the government has taken over some community schools and is dispatching public service teachers to the respective schools.