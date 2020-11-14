9.5 C
President Lungu mourns former President Rawlings

By Chief Editor
President Edgar Lungu has expressed his deepest sympathy to his counterpart, President of Ghana Nana Akufo-addo following the death of the country’s former Head of State, Jerry Rawlings.

In a message of condolences, President Lungu described the late former President as a courageous statesman and great Pan-Africanist.

The Head of State further acknowledged President Rawlings’s contribution to Ghana’s transition to a multiparty democracy nation.

“It was with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of our dear brother, President Jerry John Rawlings, former President of the Republic of Ghana. On behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia, and indeed on my own behalf, I would like to convey heartfelt condolences to Your Excellency, the people of Ghana and the bereaved family for the loss of a courageous statesman and great Pan-Africanist,” says President Lungu.

He added that Mr. Rawlings will be remembered for his charismatic nature and passionate stance against corruption, which contributed towards uplifting the lives of the Ghanaian people.

President Lungu indicated that the late President’s works will continue to serve as a powerful legacy to many Africans, young and old, across the African continent and beyond.

The Head of State also conveyed prayers of comfort to the bereaved family adding that Zambia joins her brothers and sisters of Ghana in mourning a true son of the African soil.

This was contained in a statement availed to ZANIS by Special Assistant to the President for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

Mr. Rawlings was the founder of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, and was first elected president of Ghana in 1992. He later stepped down in 2001 after serving two terms but continued to wield a strong influence in the country.

The late Ghanaian former Head of State was the country’s longest-serving leader, who oversaw the transition to multiparty elections in what is now one of Africa’s most stable democracies. He died on November 12, 2020 in hospital in the capital, Accra, after a short illness.

