United Party for National Development (UPND) Religious Affairs Deputy Chairperson for Affairs, William Njombo has accused the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) of conniving with the PF to slow down the ongoing voter registration exercise.

And Rev. Njombo says President Hakainde Hichilema’s advise to the ECZ to stop ‘playing games’ with the voter registration exercise is timely and must not be ignored.

Rev. Njombo stated that it was regrettable that the PF controlled ECZ had resorted to playing games with the people of Zambia by meddling in the voter registration exercise which he said was part of the electoral process.

“Because the PF knows that their time is up, they have now come up with deliberately manoeuvres to disenfranchise Zambians! They have messed up everything and Zambians are resolved to kick out the PF. And now they are using the ECZ to try and play games to try and disenfranchise Zambians.” says Rev Njombo.

ECZ has set December 12th as the deadline for the voter registration exercise which commenced on Monday this week despite a backlash from the general public and various stakeholders that the period was too short for the elections body to capture the targeted 9 million voters.