Updated:

Zambia still keen on buying a new presidential superjet from Russia

Zambia and Russia will discuss a new delivery timeline for a Sukhoi Superjet 100 plane (SSJ100) that it ordered from Russia two years ago.

Last year in February, Zambia took delivery of a new Gulfstream G650 VIP jet, which arrived from Israel in Lusaka on 28 February.

The aircraft (AF001) is believed to have been ordered at a cost of $65 million via Israel, where it was fitted with self-defence systems.

On the new purchase, Zambia’s Ambassador to Russia Shadreck Luwita said in an interview that Zambia will be proceeding with the order.

“The delivery period was rescheduled to this year. Unfortunately because of the lockdown, the delivery is yet to take place, the delivery period will be worked out,” Ambassador Luwita said.

Zambia considered buying an additional four jets but the diplomat said that no new deliveries were being negotiated for the time being, as the country was still waiting for the first jet to arrive.

The Russian industry and trade minister said in late 2018 that the aircraft would be flown to Zambia in 2019.

The delivery was suspended over lack of funding and rescheduled to 2020 but fell through because of the pandemic.

The SSJ100, a regional jet designed by Russian aircraft company Sukhoi, is a twin-engine plane that can carry up to 98 passengers and fly at a distance of up to 2,470 miles (3,975 kilometres).

The aircraft would replace the current presidential jet, the 17-year-old Bombardier Business Aircraft Challenger 604 9J-ONE (msn 5486).

The diplomat told Sputnik News in Moscow: "The delivery period was rescheduled to this year. Unfortunately, because of the lockdown, the delivery is yet to take place. The delivery period will be worked out."

Zambia had considered buying an additional four jets, but Mr. Luwita said that no new deliveries were being negotiated for the time being, as the country was still awaiting the arrival of the first one.

News of the purchase comes as holders of Zambia’s Eurobonds rejected on Friday, a request from the Zambian government to defer interest payments, setting the country on a path towards becoming Africa’s first COVID-era sovereign default.

“While the government regrets that the bondholders did not approve the requests made by Zambia in good faith, we remain committed to finding a consensual and collaborative resolution to debt sustainability issues,” the Zambian government said in a statement.

Previous articleThe Vice President’s Statement on Zambia Defaulting in Parliament Misunderstood-Finance Minister
Next articleCK Urges ECZ to extend Voter Registration Exercise.

  1. These PF thugs are going on their knees country wide begging to be voted in next year while they are spending the tax payers money on non essential expensive planes one after another in this current economic condition. Come 2021, we know what to do.

  2. WE ARE DEFAULTING ON DEBT AND WE ARE TALKING BUYING NEW PRESIDENTIAL AIRCRAFT – WHAT A JOKE WE ARE ! NO WONDER CREDITORS DONT WANT TO GIVE US RELIEF !!!!!!!!

    2

  4. No third term .. if anyone accept Bandit lungu nomination papers it’s treason at ECZ. Fix the economy you corrupted individuals. $22 to K 1 fix the economy Bandits and buy back $ 27 billion in 7 yes you borrowed.

