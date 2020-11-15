9.5 C
Children call for more support ahead of the World Children's Day

Kasama District Commissioner, Kelly Kashiwa has reaffirmed government’s commitment towards addressing the challenges faced by children in the country.

Speaking during the Northern Province Children’s Symposium held in Kasama, Mr Kashiwa said government is implementing a number of policies aimed at nurturing the wellbeing of children.

He explained that Zambia is among the countries in the world that has ratified the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child which aims at protecting the rights of children.

“The plight of children remains a priority of government and as such I am assuring you that all your challenges are being addressed,” Said Mr Kashiwa.

He further hailed the commitment of the private sector such as PANOS Institute Southern Africa for ensuring that the rights of children are protected.

Earlier, PANOS Child Rights Governance Project Coordinator, Changwe Chibuye said the objective of the symposium was to provide a platform for children to construct the ideal future in the post COVID-19 pandemic period.

Mr. Chibuye said children deserve to be given an opportunity to participate in re-imagining and reconstructing their future.

And Erica Muhonga who spoke on behalf of other children, stated that while notable progress has been achieved in promoting children’s rights, a number of challenges still remain for girls, and children with disabilities and those from disadvantaged and vulnerable homes.

She however commended government for showing commitment in ensuring that the rights of children are protected.

Other children appealed to government to ensure that education and health services are made free of charge to orphans and children who have been made vulnerable as a result of the COVID -19 outbreak.

“It’s sad that some children cannot access education and health services due to some fees that are attached when the child wants to access the services, hence we call on government to ensure that the services are made free of charge,” they added.

Meanwhile, Northern Province Child Coordinator, Motion Milambo who was represented by Provincial Sports Coordinator; John Nkunika reassured the children that government is committed to ensuring that every child is given an opportunity to enjoy their childhood as reflected in its commitments to international and regional agreements.

The Provincial Children’s Symposium is being held ahead of the World Children’s Day which falls on 20th November.

The Provincial Symposium which attracted 45 children drawn from across the province was held under the theme, “Re-imagining our Future.”

Previous articleRent-to- own housing project launched in Chipata

