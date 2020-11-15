Zambia Police has raised no objection to the United Party for National Development (UPND) going ahead to hold a rally in Lusaka for the first time since the last presidential and general elections in 2016.

The Kabwata Constituency UPND Executive Committee last week notified the police of its intention to hold an end of year mobilization rally in Chilenje Township in Kabwata Constituency in Lusaka.

The police responded with a “no objection ” letter. According to the UPND statement, there is a mountain of notifications by the UPND to the police throughout the country to hold meetings, rallies, and protests which have been rejected by the police. Many stakeholders have raised concerns on the suppression of citizens’ freedoms of assembly, association and expression in the last 10 years of the rule by the Patriotic Front.

The rally will be held at the Chilenje Secondary School grounds today Sunday 15th November 2020 starting at 14.00 hours.