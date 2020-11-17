9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
General News
Ndola maid pleads innocence over child theft charge

By Chief Editor
A maid , who allegedly stole three children in Ndola recently, has pleaded not guilty to the charge. This is a matter in which 38 year old Mary Nakamba , is charged with child stealing which is against the laws of Zambia.

Nakamba who stood for plea before Ndola Magistrate Brain Simachela pleaded not guilty to the offence saying she had no intentions of hurting the said children.

Particulars of the offence were that on November 9 this year, Nakamba allegedly kidnapped Chileya Manda’s three children in Chifubu Township.

ZANIS reports that Nakamba who was working as a maid at the complainant’s house has been accused of fraudulently taking away the three named children, two of them under-fives.

The accused disappeared with the children after she informed neighbours that she was taking them to the under-five clinic but did not return.

Police arrested Nakamba in Kapiri Mposhi after a manhunt.

The eight-year-old was found in Ndola and the two babies were located at an orphanage in Kapiri Mposhi.

The matter has been adjourned to November 26 this year for trial.

