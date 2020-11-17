Government Chief Whip, Brian Mundubile says the Patriotic Front (PF) will table the Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 in Parliament once it wins the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Mundubile said it is unfortunate that the bill fell off despite the party and other stakeholders explaining its benefits.

He said this at a media briefing in Mporokoso district.

Mr. Mundubile stated that the opposition political parties who shot down the bill did not put into consideration the proposals that were made by different stakeholders.

“Bill 10 was not the making of the PF but the youths, traditional leaders, persons with disabilities and other stakeholders who made submissions on clauses they wanted to be amended,” said Mr. Mundubile.

He further said PF will now work on winning majority seats in Parliament so that it can pass such important bills without requiring the support of the opposition.

Mr Mundubile who is also PF Chairperson for Legal Affairs and Mporokoso Member of Parliament, noted that bill 10 had very progressive clauses that would have benefited all Zambians.

He has since urged the opposition parties to be putting aside political differences when making decisions that concern all citizens because such matters can negatively affect the development of the country.

Meanwhile, Mr Mundubile said he is optimistic that the party will win the 2021 general elections because people have confidence in PF.

“The massive development ranging from construction of schools, health posts among other developments are among the reasons why citizens want to work with us, ” he stated.

The Chief Whip has since reaffirmed the party’s commitment towards fostering development in all parts of the country without leaving anyone behind.

The Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 collapsed on October 29, 2020 after it failed to get two- third support of Members of Parliament required to pass it.

The bill required 111 votes to pass but only managed to get 105 votes.