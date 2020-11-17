9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, November 17, 2020
Feature Politics
Remember when Zambia borrowed money to build a modern railway system? Kenya did it!

At least 120,000 city commuters will use the diesel multiple units deployed by the Kenya Railways Corporation as part of a plan to decongest Nairobi roads. The DMU’s will service 10 routes across Nairobi operating throughout the day. This as part of plans to revamp the train services in the country.

  1. Meanwhile the is a F.ool from Chawama who is not ashamed of borrowing billions with nothing to show for it and not even able to pay.

  2. Instead of letting Prof Chirwa proceed with his plans of a modern railway system PF prosecuted him over rent and squandered the EuroBond .Now look at us defaulting on debt repayments. Reducing on travel time increases productivity, currentlypeople spend so many man hours on the road and some have even lost their lives. PF have failed miserably to take Zambia forward.

  3. That is because Kenya did not have an arrogant self important diasporan leading the project. A diasporan who felt he was God’s gift to man just because he had a British passport. Also go and read the corruption that affected the Kenyan rail way project even now they are still trying to uncover it. For us we would rather do the right thing.if doing things the right way means we cannot have such a train, then let it be so .

  4. I dont think using Kenya as an example is just wrong because it had got funds for modern electric trains only to deliver cheap diesel trains.

  7. I remember using the commuter train from Chilenje to Matero. Some carpenters used to go to Buseko to buy timber and put it on the commuter train ; It became popular and was conviniet and economical. There was no political will to save the commuter train service from total collapse. The whole insfrustructure has been vandalized as though there was no management to safeguard such. Even the current Lusaka City decongestion project will not provide long term solutions. For instance Leopards Hill road should have been upgraded from Kabulonga round about up to Cooperative College instead of Lake Road up to Hill Top. Makishi Road is very busy one from Church road up to Emmasdale police. In addition Independence Road needs upgrading to six lanes from Woodlands Shopping Centre up to High Court…

