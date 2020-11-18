Police in Mpongwe district have picked a body of man aged 40, found murdered and tied to a tree by unknown people. Confirming the development to ZANIS in an interview, Copperbelt Deputy Police Commissioner, Bothwell Namuswa has identified the deceased as Evans Kamwemfu found hanging from a tree in sitting position with blood oozing from his nose and shoeless.

The incident happened yesterday between 11 and 17 hours. The late Kamwemfu was also found with a rope tied to his neck and unto to a branch of a tree of about 25 metres from the ground.

“It appears that this person was killed and then put in a position to show as if he had committed suicide. Police examined the body and found no physical external injuries,” he said.

Mr. Namuswa said the matter was reported to Mpongwe police by a man identified as Jabulani who found the deceased 2 hundred metres away from the main road, south of Mpongwe boarding secondary school where he took his animals for grazing.

No arrests have been made.

Meanwhile, Mr. Namuswa has disclosed that police in Mpongwe have launched a manhunt of two armed men who attacked a 70 -year- old man identified as Joe Bwalya of Kanyenda area in Mpongwe.

Mr. Namuswa said Mr. Bwalya was attacked while in his kitchen by the two men armed with a short gun who ordered him to lie down.

The two armed suspects then grabbed Mr. Bwalya’s phone and commanded him to take them to the room where he was putting money.

Thereafter, Mr. Bwalya took the two bandits to one of the rooms in the house where he gave them K 530 and later managed to grab both barrels of the short gun from them.

“He reported that he took them by surprise when he grabbed their short gun. Then they started struggling to get back their weapon until one of them managed to pull away and ran away.

“ The other one remained struggling with Mr. Bwalya but later freed himself and dropped a round of the short gun,” Mr. Numuswa said.

He said the matter was reported to the police adding that officers later rushed to the scene and picked the round of a short gun which will be used as evidence adding that no arrests have been made so far.

Mr. Namuswa has since called on residents in the province to avoid carrying cash while on the move and also keeping cash in their homes as bandits will want to take advantage of the situation.