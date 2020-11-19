United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the current students’ unrest at the University of Zambia(UNZA) have been caused by the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) ‘s failure to reschedule its priorities on national matters such as education that plays a critical role in shaping up a nation’s development agenda.

PF HAS NO POLITICAL WILL TO RESOLVE UNZA CRISES.

We deeply regret reports of disturbances currently taking place at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus, between students and the University Management. We believe the student unrest has been caused by the PF’s abysmal failure to reschedule its priorities on national matters such as education that plays a critical role in shaping up a nation’s development agenda.

UNZA’s perennial problems have been left unattended to, for far too long and they won’t go away unless and until the PF systemizes allocation of public resources to core areas such as education of our youth. But we all know they lack the political will because of misplaced priorities and incompetence.

In view of the above, we demand that all UNZA students be allowed to write their exams and that the PF redirects the resources that they are lavishly using for slush funds, political campaigns and bribing people, to resolving the financial problems at the University of Zambia.

We further wish to reiterate our long held position as UPND that when elected into government, all deserving students especially those from poor families will be granted Bursaries and no one will be turned away from writing exams on account of not paying their University fees.

The UPND will ensure that education is once more a core priority of government, and in that regard will reintroduce meal allowances and expand and enhance Bursary opportunities to all tertiary institutions, to ensure growth in human capital for the betterment of our communities.

At a time when Zambian households are struggling due to the PF’s mismanagement, incompetence, recklessness and corruption, the PF must take responsibility for the misery they have caused to the people of Zambia by ensuring our citizens especially the youth are correctly empowered through proper education and the provision of jobs. That’s what the PF promised, let them live up to it.

