United Party for National Development (UPND) President Hakainde Hichilema has said that the current students’ unrest at the University of Zambia(UNZA) have been caused by the ruling Patriotic Front(PF) ‘s failure to reschedule its priorities on national matters such as education that plays a critical role in shaping up a nation’s development agenda.
In a statement, the UPND leader said that UNZA’s perennial problems have been left unattended, for far too long and they won’t go away unless and until the PF systemizes allocation of public resources to core areas such as education of our youth.
Mr HIchilema demanded that all UNZA students be allowed to write their exams and that the PF redirects the resources that they are lavishly using for slush funds, political campaigns and bribing people, to resolving the financial problems at the University of Zambia.
Below is the full statement
PF HAS NO POLITICAL WILL TO RESOLVE UNZA CRISES.
We deeply regret reports of disturbances currently taking place at the University of Zambia Great East Road Campus, between students and the University Management. We believe the student unrest has been caused by the PF’s abysmal failure to reschedule its priorities on national matters such as education that plays a critical role in shaping up a nation’s development agenda.
UNZA’s perennial problems have been left unattended to, for far too long and they won’t go away unless and until the PF systemizes allocation of public resources to core areas such as education of our youth. But we all know they lack the political will because of misplaced priorities and incompetence.
In view of the above, we demand that all UNZA students be allowed to write their exams and that the PF redirects the resources that they are lavishly using for slush funds, political campaigns and bribing people, to resolving the financial problems at the University of Zambia.
We further wish to reiterate our long held position as UPND that when elected into government, all deserving students especially those from poor families will be granted Bursaries and no one will be turned away from writing exams on account of not paying their University fees.
The UPND will ensure that education is once more a core priority of government, and in that regard will reintroduce meal allowances and expand and enhance Bursary opportunities to all tertiary institutions, to ensure growth in human capital for the betterment of our communities.
At a time when Zambian households are struggling due to the PF’s mismanagement, incompetence, recklessness and corruption, the PF must take responsibility for the misery they have caused to the people of Zambia by ensuring our citizens especially the youth are correctly empowered through proper education and the provision of jobs. That’s what the PF promised, let them live up to it.
HH aka Bally.
Everyone knows it’s a UPND planned strategy. These tactics are now known by people. Cheap politics.
It’s annoying for you to comment on the unrest at UNZA when your Party the UPND is one of the major sponsors of violent protests at the institution. I’m very certain that some of the students that have been identified as trouble makers will mention some officials from your Party as having hosted them. This is the reason why most of us don’t see you as an alternative. You have never been sincere. Please spare us, we have more important matters to attend to than listen to your empty statements. Malarca kleftis!
WELL,SAID BALLY. AND THE SOLUTION HAS BEEN GIVEN.IT IS ALOT OF PAIN WHEN U HEAR WHAT THE FIC AND AUDITOR GENERALS REPORT HAD HIGHLIGHTED.MIN OF HEALTH AND THE MINISTER IS STILL IN OFFICE UPTO NOW.WHERE ARE WE GOING?EVEN,THE WORLD ANALYST HAVE CATEGORICALLY STATED THAT ZAMBIAS POOR ECONOMY STARTED IN 2011 AND FROM 2015 WHEN ECL TOOK OVER THERE HAS BEEN SO MUCH HEAVY FINANCIAL MISMANGEMENT. AND NOT CZ OF COVID 19. IT IS A TOTAL NONSENSE EXCUSE.RIGHT NOW MIN OF JUSTICE UNDER GIVEN LUBINDA GIVES A FRIEND BUSINESS TO DELIVER VEHICLES.WHAT A SHAME. AND THE WHOLE REASON WHY BOND HOLDER REFUSED TO DEFER IS CZ THEY SAT DOWN AND CHECKED ON THE FIC,AUDITOR GENERALS REPORT AND OTHER FACTORS.THIS COUNTRY NEED A TOTAL OVER HAUL OF THE LEADERSHIP.NOT THESE ONES.WHETHER SOMEONE IS RUDE AND IS ABLE TO…
Bally I carry your vote. We shall send PF to the gutters.
PF must go!
HH: Way Forward on Debt and Default
By Hakainde Hichilema
(UPND President)
The PF have delivered to the Zambian people a disaster that has tarnished the reputation of our country. We are the first African country to default in the COVID-19 era, following our failure to pay a $42.5 million coupon on the expiry of grace period on November 13, 2020. This reputation will unfortunately remain with us for decades to come.
As we had earlier advised on the need to avoid a default at all cost, the country now faces a real risk of holdout creditors taking legal action to seize our sovereign assets. There are reports already that some creditors have embarked on a process to determine a possible payout to holders of default insurance, which may trigger a chain of collection of payouts that could…