The University of Zambia Management has with immediate effect suspended eight students that allegedly incited others to riot over the decision not to allow students with outstanding fees to write semester examinations.

The eight have been named as Frank Chiyama, Samuel Daka, Justine Ngosa, Boyd Simukoko, and Chandra Chongo.

Other students are Langford Mbewe, Mwate Simpemba and Abraham Chilubaila.

UNZA Acting Head of Communication and Marketing Marjorie Nkamba confirmed in a statement to ZNBC News today.

Ms. Nkamba said the students have been suspended pending investigations and disciplinary hearing.

And Ms. Nkamba said UNZA Management has taken administrative action against members of Staff who abrogated the directive NOT to allow students who had not fully paid to sit for examinations.

She said UNZA Management is saddened by such riotous behavior as this goes against what the institution stands for and will NOT condone it.

Ms. Nkamba said quick action by UNZA security supported by State Police curbed the riot and averted serious damage to the infrastructure.

She has assured all stakeholders and the public that calm has returned to Great East Road Campus and all activities including Examinations have continued.

UNZA is owed about 57 Million kwacha in arrears by Students.