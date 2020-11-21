Traditional leaders in Mansa district have called on the government through the Ministry of Religious Affairs to seriously scrutinize the activities of pastors in the nation.
Speaking at a meeting with National Guidance and Religious Affairs Minister, the Hon. Rev. Mrs. Godfridah Sumaili yesterday afternoon, the Chiefs expressed concern at the strange behaviour of some clergy, calling it below the accepted standard of who are supposed to be men of God.
The Chiefs said in as much as they value the role the church plays in society, some doctrines and practices by some clergy leave a lot to be desired and if left unchecked can cause a lot of problems for the nation.
The Chiefs have however nodded the establishment of the Chaplaincy office in Chiefdoms.
Speaking on behalf of the other Chiefs at the meeting, Chief Mabumba stated that the training of Chaplins in Chiefdoms which is being spearheaded by the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs will go a long way in demystifying Chiefs and Chiefdoms in the nation.
Hon. Sumaili has since thanked the traditional leaders for their observations and promised that her Ministry will look into all their concerns and quickly harmonise issues.
What happened to our traditional African religion? Why have our people abandoned it for Christianity which is a foreign religion?
Useless ineffectual ministry. Waste of money supporting activities of this ministry
What is the role of this Ministry if it can’t regulate what is acceptable religious practices and those that are not? Similarly, there has been a lot of decadency as far as what is acceptable language (music, actions, dances, etc) for public broadcasting. TV & Radio language leaves much to be desired. I wonder when the ‘F’ word became acceptable vocabulary for our people. Even fake stories are allowed. Tricksters are allowed to use public media to dupe people and even rob them, especially those claiming to have super powers to change people’s status instantly. They cheat poor people and make them pay dearly for fake promises. Why should all these be allowed in a Christian nation?
How much have we wasted on this ministry and this useless minister since [email protected] Lungu created it….a small department under Ministry of Community Affairs would have handled all matters but this dull President has never done a hard days job hence doesnt know how to save money.
What are clergymen doing?
Ministry of Religious Affairs urged to seriously scrutinize the activities of pastors in Zambia. And then do what?
Why come up with such a lameduck ministry when the nation needs a ministry to encourage entrepreneurship, a ministry to assist urban dwellers in transforming to owning rural industries, a ministry to explore scientific talents in our youth
Start with these thieving pastors that invade intercity coach buses, what right have they got to shout in peoples faces, if im not a pentecostal but a Jehova Witness or Catholic why should be I forced to be in their misguided presence and why dont the traffic police prevent them from boarding buses where they stand whilst the vehicle is moving? If they are going to board a bus let them do so on buses that are stationary only and do they declare the offerings they recieve to ZRA?
First of all scrutinize the ministry itself to see whether its relevant or just another drain on taxpayers.