9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, November 22, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Avoid boundary disputes President Lungu tells chiefs

By Chief Editor
41 views
0
Headlines Avoid boundary disputes President Lungu tells chiefs
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu has urged Traditional leaders in the country to desist from engaging in boundary disputes as they risk plunging the country into chaos.

President Edgar Lungu has instead urged Chiefs to resort to dialogue to resolve such disputes and that economic reasons should not lead chiefdoms to fight when they were one.

The President says traditional boundaries drawn in the 1950s should be left in the hands of responsible ministries who will in turn help them resolve such issues.

ZANIS reports that the Head of State was speaking during a meeting with five traditional leaders of Mambwe district at Senior Chief Nsefu’ s palace.

“I’m reminding you that Zambia is a one country and such conflicts should not be allowed,” he stated.

President Lungu pointed out that not even Zambia and her neighboring countries differ over border disputes but engage each other through dialogue.

The President was responding to concerns raised by the chiefs through Chieftainess Msoro who made the presentation on behalf of others.

Chieftainess Msoro appealed to the President to intervene in boundary disputes among chiefdoms in the district.

She said the problems were getting out of hand and may result in serious consequences.

“I’m also appealing to the government to intervene in a matter where some investors have acquired mining licenses to prospect for minerals over huge pieces of land without engaging traditional leaders,” she complained.

The traditional leaders however, praised the government for its continued drive to uplifting the lives of ordinary Zambians.

She said the distribution of inputs early and increased social cash transfer beneficiaries was commendable.

Chieftainess Msoro also appealed to the government to work on the road leading to senior chief Nsefu’s palace as the onset of rains will cut it off from the rest of the district.

The President who is in Mambwe district Eastern province is accompanied by ministers of agriculture michael katembo, provincial minister makebi Zulu, housing and infrastructure Vincent Mwale, PF National Chairman Samuel Mukupa, and PF Deputy national mobilization Chairman , Geoffrey Mwamba.

Previous articleMubanga Brace Hands Zesco Victory

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

Avoid boundary disputes President Lungu tells chiefs

President Edgar Lungu has urged Traditional leaders in the country to desist from engaging in boundary disputes as they...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mubanga Brace Hands Zesco Victory

sports - 0
Midfielder Kelvin Mubanga fuelled his new club Zesco United to their first FAZ Super Division home win of the 2020/2021 season today with a...
Read more
General News

UNZA’s Sishuwa wins top international research prize

Chief Editor - 33
UNIVERSITY of Zambia (UNZA) lecturer Sishuwa Sishuwa has been named the winner of the 2020 Terence Ranger Prize, awarded annually by the UK-based top...
Read more
Feature Sports

Numba Seeks Zesco Debut Home Win

sports - 0
Mumamba Numba hopes it will be a good Saturday for him today as he seeks his debut competitive home win with Zesco United when...
Read more
Columns

The Opposition and its foreign paymasters have heightened their campaign of injuring Zambia’s reputation

Chief Editor - 52
By Sunday Chanda We are aware that the Opposition and its foreign paymasters have heightened their campaign of injuring Zambia’s reputation in order to instil...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Voter registration in Kawambwa progressing well

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Kawambwa District Registration Officer, Isaac Mwale says the on-going voter registration exercise in the area is progressing well. Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, Mr...
Read more

Chinsali’s Airstrip airstrip has become a pathway for residents, it needs security

Rural News Chief Editor - 5
Muchinga Province Acting Permanent Secretary Jonathan Ng’onga has appealed to the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to put up security measures at Chinsali’s airstrip. Mr....
Read more

Chief Sonkotwe task village heads to lead in voter registrations

Rural News Chief Editor - 1
Chief Sokontwe of the Ushi speaking people in Milenge district has called on village heads to take an active role in mobilizing the community...
Read more

Caterpillar harvest season hampers voter registration in Muchinga Province

Rural News Chief Editor - 9
Caterpillar collection has affected voter registration turn out in some parts of Mphande ward in Nakonde District, Muchinga Province. A check by ZANIS...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.