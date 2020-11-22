Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has assured the people of Southern Province that he will work hard in seeing to it that President Lungu leaves office before 2021 General Elections.

This follows his application to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini to restore the motion to impeach President Lungu.

Mr. Nkombo has requested the speaker to restore the motion on the Order Paper for debates in the house, saying the judicial review against the motion does not hinder the Speaker from tabling the matter.

The Mazabuka law maker was speaking in Pemba District of Southern Province during a mobilization rally which was addressed by UPND Leader, Hakainde Hichilema who urged people of the area to register as voters.