Mazabuka Member of Parliament, Gary Nkombo has assured the people of Southern Province that he will work hard in seeing to it that President Lungu leaves office before 2021 General Elections.
This follows his application to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Dr. Patrick Matibini to restore the motion to impeach President Lungu.
Mr. Nkombo has requested the speaker to restore the motion on the Order Paper for debates in the house, saying the judicial review against the motion does not hinder the Speaker from tabling the matter.
The Mazabuka law maker was speaking in Pemba District of Southern Province during a mobilization rally which was addressed by UPND Leader, Hakainde Hichilema who urged people of the area to register as voters.
Tell people to get voters cards
Academic exercise ?????
Are you sure? Suppose you don’t manage I will call you a fool because duping people at political rally is tantamount to stupidity
We know that Edgar Lungu must go but let it be at the right time. There’s no need to get excited just because you defeated Bill 10. Take it easy. You just played the role of useful idyots otherwise the tribal Party isn’t anywhere near winning elections
Ndiye manifesto iyo ba Under 5?
Assuring the people of Southern Province,,,no wonder Donald Trump lost elections,,,,,you can’t win elections just in one region,,,,
Cantankerous chaps. They now want another political fight in parliament. Can they ever move progressive motions. I really don’t know what people see in these chaps.
this history teacher is still thinking of bene zwangendaba
What could be better than this Honorable? In fact MPs from the Opposition and Independents are worth the title ‘Honorable’.
This is a very useless development by Upnd.