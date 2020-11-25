Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilization Geoffrey Mwamba has urged Mpulungu residents not to politicize the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Mr. Mwamba said it is a right of every Zambian to acquire a voter’s card as it would enable them to exercise their rights to vote in the 2021 general election.

Mr. Mwamba further encouraged all PF leaders in Mpulungu District to emulate President Edgar Lungu by registering as voters.

He said President Edgar Lungu took time off his busy schedule to acquire a voter’s card saying this gesture needs to be emulated by all Zambians.

“I am appealing to Zambians and all PF leaders to follow the example set by President Lungu who took time off his busy schedule to go and register as a voter.” Mr. Mwamba said.

Mr. Mwamba noted that some people are politicizing the exercise which is discouraging others to register.

He observed that people are blaming the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) for not being effective when carrying out the voter registration exercise when they are the ones who are not going for registration.

Mr. Mwamba also asked residents not to wait for the last day to register but move in immediately when a team from ECZ sets camp at particular registration centres.

He said this when he visited the district to check on the voter registration exercise.

And PF Northern Province Chairperson Chungu Bwalya said there is need to intensify sensitization on the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Mr. Bwalya who is also Northern Province Minister encouraged the people of Mpulungu to take advantage of the remaining days to register as voters.

He said he will engage the ECZ to send more registration kits to Mpulungu district to capture as many people as possible.

Meanwhile, Nchelenge Member of Parliament Anthony Malama is concerned that some Voter Registration Kits in his constituency are non-functional.

Mr .Malama said the registration kits at the civic center and Mwatishi ward have not been operational for a week the situation he said is derailing the Voter Registration process in areas.

Mr. Malama told ZANIS in Nchelenge yesterday, that the malfunctioning of the genset and shortage of ink in the printer if not checked will disenfranchise people despite them turning up in large numbers to obtain their voters cards.

He further said the slow pace at which the exercise is going has the potential to make it impossible for the district to achieve its target.

“The Electoral Commission of Zambia should look into the issue of malfunctioning Voter Registration Kits seriously because if we look at the rate the exercise is going, we might not reach the target,” Malama said.

The Member of Parliament is however, hopeful that the Electoral Commission of Zambia will extend the voter registration process to capture more eligible voters.