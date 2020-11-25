9.5 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
type here...
Headlines
Updated:

Innovation key to economic recovery – President Lungu

By Chief Editor
41 views
12
Headlines Innovation key to economic recovery – President Lungu
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

President Edgar Lungu recognizes that innovation in the manufacturing sector is key to cementing government efforts on promoting economic recovery.

President Lungu says innovative ideas have little use if they cannot be implemented and commercialized adding that the manufacturing sector therefore, has a huge role to play in transforming innovations into commercially viable products.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Christopher Yaluma during the launch of the “Buy Zambian Expo” at East Park Mall.

Mr. Lungu disclosed that the government has been implementing various measures to mitigate the devastating effects of the corona virus aimed at supporting the recovery and growth of the economy.

Speaking at the same event, the President of Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), Ezekiel Sekele admitted that manufacturers have not been spared of the effect of COVID-19 thereby disrupting supply chains as such, the Association has responded to this challenge calling for innovation.

Mr Sekele added that it is for the above reasons that the manufacturing sector has remained resilient and most of the companies that closed are steadily reopening.

He however pointed out that the growth has been muted within the sector registering a contraction of -2.2 percent.

This years’ 9th Annual manufacturers week is themed, “Economic recovery through innovation resilient manufacturing”

Previous articleMalupenga urges media to also report on Science and not just politics
Next articleWorld Communication Forum closes in Lusaka

12 COMMENTS

  1. I totally agree! You cannot keep doing the Same old things and expecting to achieve different outcomes like the Upnd do. Fielding the same failed hh and expecting to magically win elections .

    2
    8

  3. @Engineer-Who’s the joker?? The i.d.!.ot who had lost 5 times or the guy above who tried first time and beat the i.d.!.ot twice??

    1
    4

  4. Joker for sure…….ever since he lead, every economic indicator had declined , well before covid…..

    On top of that he has just indebted Zambia to the tune of $20 billion and end insight to the decline ……

    What a joker…..

    5
    1

  5. Joker for sure…….

    Lungu is acting like he is a first year president , but the joker has been leading for the past 9 years ….maybe he needs reminding

    ever since he lead, every economic indicator had declined , well before covid…..

    On top of that he has just indebted Zambia to the tune of $20 billion and end insight to the decline ……

    What a joker…..

    3
    1

  7. The joker has just woken from a 7 year hangover only to think he is in his first year of the presidency ……

    Hehehehe…..

    He thinks spending borrowed money is same as the economy doing well ……

    When has the economy done well under you , Mr lungu ???

    1
    1

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 1

Zanaco Hand Numba Reunion To Forget

Zesco United were humbled 3-1 away by Zanaco today at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to waste an opportunity to...
Read more
General News

Chief Mukuni told to stop spreading falsehood, NRC Offices in the South were only closed for a day

Chief Editor - 8
HOME Affairs Minister Hon Stephen Kampyongo has expressed displeasure with the rate at which some leaders are going about giving false and misleading information...
Read more
General News

World Communication Forum closes in Lusaka

Chief Editor - 1
The first ever World Communication Forum for Africa that begun yesterday has closed today with stakeholders calling for positive branding of countries. And Minister of...
Read more
Headlines

Innovation key to economic recovery – President Lungu

Chief Editor - 12
President Edgar Lungu recognizes that innovation in the manufacturing sector is key to cementing government efforts on promoting economic recovery. President Lungu says innovative ideas...
Read more
General News

Malupenga urges media to also report on Science and not just politics

Chief Editor - 6
Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Amos Malupenga has called on the media fraternity to prioritize their reporting on science and technology...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Richard Musukwa Warns HH Against using disparaging remarks on President Edgar Lungu

Headlines Chief Editor - 63
Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilisation Chairperson Richard Musukwa has cautioned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema against using disparaging remarks on President Edgar Lungu. Mr. Musukwa said...
Read more

Do not politicize voter’s registration exercise – GBM

Headlines Chief Editor - 16
Patriotic Front (PF) Vice National Chairperson for Mobilization Geoffrey Mwamba has urged Mpulungu residents not to politicize the ongoing voter registration exercise. Mr. Mwamba said...
Read more

Devise Strategies to Help Countries Regulate Social Media-Vice President

Headlines Chief Editor - 10
Republican Vice President Inonge Wina has called on the delegates to the first-ever World Communication Forum Africa being held in Lusaka to devise...
Read more

HH broke the Law, it is not President Lungu who incarcerated him-Kampyongo

Headlines Chief Editor - 43
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema should stop accusing President Lungu...
Read more

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.