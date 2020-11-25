President Edgar Lungu recognizes that innovation in the manufacturing sector is key to cementing government efforts on promoting economic recovery.

President Lungu says innovative ideas have little use if they cannot be implemented and commercialized adding that the manufacturing sector therefore, has a huge role to play in transforming innovations into commercially viable products.

He said this in a speech read on his behalf by the Minister of Commerce, Trade and Industry, Hon. Christopher Yaluma during the launch of the “Buy Zambian Expo” at East Park Mall.

Mr. Lungu disclosed that the government has been implementing various measures to mitigate the devastating effects of the corona virus aimed at supporting the recovery and growth of the economy.

Speaking at the same event, the President of Zambia Association of Manufacturers (ZAM), Ezekiel Sekele admitted that manufacturers have not been spared of the effect of COVID-19 thereby disrupting supply chains as such, the Association has responded to this challenge calling for innovation.

Mr Sekele added that it is for the above reasons that the manufacturing sector has remained resilient and most of the companies that closed are steadily reopening.

He however pointed out that the growth has been muted within the sector registering a contraction of -2.2 percent.

This years’ 9th Annual manufacturers week is themed, “Economic recovery through innovation resilient manufacturing”