President Edgar Lungu has donated a K2m Presidential Fish Farming project to the Buyantanshi and Kamimbi Women Fish Farmers in Siavonga, Southern Province.

The private sector has also come on board to further support the Presidential Fish Farming Initiative to the tune of K250, 000 Kwacha focused on promoting Aqua culture and diversification among small-scale women fish farmers in the country.

The President’s donation includes a new boat and engine worth K80,000, fish feed to cover the entire 6 months production cycle, 6 Cages of 6 x 6 x 6 diameter suitable for commercial production and adheres to best aquaculture management practices.

Other materials donated by President Lungu include a feeding deck, PPEs, Oxygen, Temperature and pH meter and a digital scale and other accessories to Buyantanshi and Kamimbi women fish farmers in Siavonga.

The President, who also launched the Automated Fish Harvesting Machine at Yalelo Fisheries in Siavonga District says his administration is determined to grow the fish farming sector.

President Lungu announced that his government has grown commercial fish production in Zambia from 13, 000 metric tonnes per year to the current 50, 000 metric tonnes in the last 8 years.

He says government intends to cover the country’s Fish deficit of 120,00 metric tonnes in the next 5 to 10 years.

The President who is happy that Zambia has become a hub of fish feed manufacturing in the SADC region announced that Zambia is now exporting fish feed to other countries in Africa, whilst positioning Zambias Aqua culture industry to compete favourably in the AfCFTA.

Meanwhile, Yalelo has donated 150,000 fingerlings which has been stocked in the cages while the Export Trading Group has donated 50 metric tonnes of farming input to achieve diversification in the women’s farming approach.

Atlas Mara has donated K50,000 operational capital to sustain the 6 months fish production. The Bank will also support the women with a Financial Savings group facility from Atlas Mara bank with K1,000 each for each member, to encourage a culture of savings and drive financial inclusion in the Buyantanshi and Kamimbi rural communities.

Buyantanshi Women and Youth and Kamimbi Multi-purpose Cooperative are located in Kamimbi 27 km from Siavonga town.