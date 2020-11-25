Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilisation Chairperson Richard Musukwa has cautioned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema against using disparaging remarks on President Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Musukwa said that President Lungu deserves respect as Head of State from all persons regardless of their narrow political persuasions, adding that it is regrettable that Mr. Hichilema allegedly disrespects the Head of State and other political opponents whenever he gets an opportunity to address his followers.
Mr. Musukwa, who is also Mines Minister, said that President Lungu has embarked on a transformational agenda to ensure improved welfare and dignity for the citizens.
Mr. Musukwa told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that Zambians should ignore political leaders whose interest is to get to State House for personal aggrandizement at the expense of service to the people.
And Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has said that politicians that are still debating the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu are scared of facing him in the 2021 general elections.
Mr. Mwila said that the PF leadership has endorsed President Lungu as the sole Candidate and the issue is not debatable. The PF CEO said this when he met Village headmen from Dundumwezi at the ruling party Secretariat in Lusaka today.
He said the PF does not segregate in the delivery of development across the country. Mr Mwila said while the opposition keep insulting, the PF remains a party that believes in Christianity and working for the people.
The PF Boss has asked Headmen across the Country to get their people to register as voters ahead of next year’s polls.
Meanwhile, PF Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri said the ruling party will always speak against political violence. Mrs. Phiri said tribal politics are long gone and now is the time to focus on bringing more development closer to the people.
And Village Headman Nsingo said the Headmen of Dundumwezi have endorsed the candidature of President Lungu. Headman Nsingo noted the need to work with the Government of the day for its love for the people of Dundumwezi.
And PF Dundumwezi Constituency Chairperson Cone Miyoba thanked the ruling party for the developmental projects currently taking place in Dundumwezi.
Sit down sir. HH is not your level.
Davy Chiyambu You are an *****. Is HH ECL’s level. Aba ichikala HH.
This weakness could be attributed to the weak environment into which he grew up.
This one has also turned into an empty tin vuvuzela?
These people who support *****ic HH are very dull and empty vessels. The same respect that ECL is accorded is the same respect Sunny Chitombwa would want to be given. It’s why by all means he will never rule Zambia.
Abedenego Hakaloba a majority Zambians want him, in fact you want him, I want him and together as nation we want him. Hate him at your on peril.
Abel Alinani boss this chap is even hiding under a Tonga name of which he is not. Do not respond to this empty tin the fake tonga
Enza Pule ,fake name for sure.Wether he is Sammy Chintombwa or not I don’t care…
Edwin Beech me too. Ni forward chabe
ya boi ni pa janza chabe mu 2021
Abedenego Hakaloba ati he will never rule Zambia, ni chisi chaba nyoko Chino for him to never rule?
Abel Alinani It’s you who want him. I should want him for want?
Kakoma Nyakutemba Yes he will never rule Zambia,Noko amatipa muchinyo.
Ni munyoko, badala…
Lungu has impoverished Zambia ,and that’s not a disparaging remark -its the truth .
You mean PA MUNYOKO???
Just sit down. HH explained himself yesterday what more do want?
Musukwa your level are bene saboi not uko waya
Godfrey Mubiana not true. Saboi Imbwela has a master’s degree. Musukwa is diploma holder in education.
Nah Sindila you are Right @ certificate level
Ba mwankole
Jacob Mkandawire bola panshi kikkkk
Vincent Mutimba yalikaba kkkkk
The minister should just keep quiet if he has nothing constructive to say instead of wasting taxpayers money to talk nonsense on ZNBC! The ministry and government have more serious things to spend energy on such as the KCM impasse that this minister created and its costing the country a lot of money!! Next he should spend his energy resolving issues affecting the industry for national benefit!! If you have failed, the honorable thing is to step down!!!
HH is good at insulting the Republican president and alleging all sorts. What is surprising is that when people tell HH what he did during privatisation or discuss it, he throws his toys out of his pram and starts suing for defamation. This guy is a sick little boy. Hh needs to be bent over, trouser pulled down, and his little ashy pimple buttocks whipped.
HH didn’t insult the president he “pa bwato pa bwato ba nyoko”. Remember Rupiah Banda’s famous quote; “Nanga Ni Ndalama Za Nyoko”? Was that an insult? No!!!!!!!!!, Please ba Musukwa its not every thing that you must politicise, you are just giving HH free attention.
Ikaleni panshi mwe ntungulushi
The ministry of mines has a lot of problems to keep the minister- KCM impasse, pending MCM departure, chipantepante tax regime, gold processing in foreign hands…..but instead he would rather waste time and energy on useless comments on baseless linguistic issues…..may he be reminded that respect is usually earned not forced!!!
Silence is a true friend who never betrays. We all know that HH is not your level.
He is not your friend. (Tali Munyoko)…
What exactly is wrong with pf, can’t we just live in peace.
Same poopoo different Minister, different day, please give us a break!
President Lungu like any Zambian citizen deserves respect not as Head of State. A Head of state who insists on being respected is one who cant point at what he has achieved so he cries for respect. People will respect you then put you into office. They dont respect you because you are head of state. You Cadres must Stop demanding respect for what you respect. That is dictatorship. I will respect whom I want to respect
Aah **** You Ugly Nigga.
Hips and Bums enhancement products made from natural herbal extracts to enhance the size and look of your butt, bum & thighs.This all-natural, gentle, topical cream is applied directly where you need it. So you can start looking forward to the big firm buttocks you’ve always wanted.Get thicker thighs with our herbal butt enhancement products that will do wonders to your body shape Call/Whatsapp us on +27618519028.
just because of his Pa Munyoko clap back to Pa bwato?
Sometimes it’s just right to accept failure and GIVE YOUR FRIEND/SIBLING( PA MUNYOKO) to also try.
Ameno kwati nimbeba
But PF, you make a teacher minister of mines? http://www.parliament.gov.zm/node/348
Kay Dee Man a diploma holder for that matter.
Sorry sir…. We really don’t care.
Tali musanyoko
IWE,BUSY ATTACKING HH WHEN THEY IS AN IMPULSE OF PROBLEMS IN THE MINING SECTOR.UBUPUBA SANA
The avaricious Easy Money Class are closing ranks, organizing and coordinating; the other day Siliya, yesterday Kampyongo, and Chanda, today Musukwa. Working day and night to muddy the waters and throw sand in the eyes of Zambians.
You sent IMF packing out of empty foolish pride only to go back begging when you had no choice. You want us to believe it was all part of the plan; bright luminaries that you are. Sunday Chanda wants solidarity now that you have run off the cliff in a stu.por of easy money once deluding yourselves that you do not need the IMF.
The avaricious class are closing ranks, organizing and coordinating; yesterday Siliya, today Kampyongo, and Chanda. Working day and night to muddy the waters and throw sand in the eyes of Zambians.
This is the same IMF you sent packing out of empty foolish pride only to go back begging when you had no choice. You want us to believe it was all part of the plan; bright luminaries that you are. You want solidarity now that you have run off the cliff in a drunken stupor of easy money once deluding yourselves that you do not need the IMF.
I will try to make this short as possible. In January, I found out that my husband of almost 4yrs was having an affair and he actually brought this woman to my home. I was devastated to say the least. I met my husband 5 years ago and he swept me off my feet and we got married 11months after we met. We had a great marriage (I thought) we have two beautiful boys. In 2018 we moved 800 miles away to a very small town due to his job. I quit my high paying job at a company that I had worked at for 3yrs to move away from my family and job/career to be a stay at home mom. Then here we are 2 years later going through a divorce and no job. I felt a long-term mental disorder going through all of these emotions from acceptance, to denial, to how can this be and back again. I tried all the best effort i could to get him back from this woman whom he was having an affiar with, and make him see how much i love to be with him. But he insisted he never wanted to be with me anymore. Its was almost 4 months since he started living with this other woman, then i decided to use Mama Angel Spiritual prayers for help because i had no other choice and i felt everything was lost to me. I had the most wonderful and happy marriage after using her prayers in just 48 hours, and that was how my marital life was fixed back to its right track. If you are one of the people who is in a loveless and unhappy marriage that you think cannot be brought back to life (and you can only determine that by being very honest with yourself), believe me…there is light at the end of this tunnel. Listen to your heart and get yourself of that pain go find help and Mama Angel will surely get you out of that situation. Just reach her on +2670079361, she will be able to help you in no time!.
It’s laughable that Mrs. Phiri Nova (Planet of the Apes) can claim tribal politics are long gone! We all know her aunt that ugly Nkandu Lunyokolola is the Queen of Tribal bigotry while Phiri Nova and CliDoras Slit and Phiri Nova (Planet of the Apes) are the Royal Crown princenses of Tribalism in Zambia! Fi mwankole fyabe ukunya!
Musukwalaho!
You just eat and dream Hh.There is no news in Zambia except Hh.Come on.
If anything you the PF are having sleepless nights. About not been sure if Lungu is eligible…the other thing is the more you talk about HH the more you make him Famous we wanna say thank. You fools have lost it.
The game is over. Bye bye.
Even fools grow old i can Imagine they grow old awe sure i feel sorry for mother Zambia.
We all remember how sata used to insult sitting presidents ……..
These theiving rats have no shame……
Meanwhile the economy is sinking while they masterba.te when the think of HH 24/7…..
Kkkk…..no manifesto
Your youth just insulted HH and Kambwili. Any word for him.
Please also warn the dollar against going up against the Kwacha. Yeve yativutisa zoona
Chiwamina Galu kuluma mbuzi, osati mbuzi kuluma Galu. African proverb.
ECL disrespects people. He calls those who disagree with him ati “utupuba”
Please concentrate on KCM there are serious problems there
But PF cadres are heaping insults on their own senior party members in addition to insulting opposition leaders.
Bane why focus on HH. Let’s work and ignore him please
Sit down iwe ?
Ninshi ama minister tabakwata ifyakulanda! PF ministers have been insulting Tonga speaking people publicly during their rallies but no one has ever rebuked them. Your time is coming soon.
Ichongo iwe ….