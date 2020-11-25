Patriotic Front (PF) National Mobilisation Chairperson Richard Musukwa has cautioned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema against using disparaging remarks on President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Musukwa said that President Lungu deserves respect as Head of State from all persons regardless of their narrow political persuasions, adding that it is regrettable that Mr. Hichilema allegedly disrespects the Head of State and other political opponents whenever he gets an opportunity to address his followers.

Mr. Musukwa, who is also Mines Minister, said that President Lungu has embarked on a transformational agenda to ensure improved welfare and dignity for the citizens.

Mr. Musukwa told ZNBC News in a telephone interview that Zambians should ignore political leaders whose interest is to get to State House for personal aggrandizement at the expense of service to the people.

And Patriotic Front (PF) Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila has said that politicians that are still debating the eligibility of President Edgar Lungu are scared of facing him in the 2021 general elections.

Mr. Mwila said that the PF leadership has endorsed President Lungu as the sole Candidate and the issue is not debatable. The PF CEO said this when he met Village headmen from Dundumwezi at the ruling party Secretariat in Lusaka today.

He said the PF does not segregate in the delivery of development across the country. Mr Mwila said while the opposition keep insulting, the PF remains a party that believes in Christianity and working for the people.

The PF Boss has asked Headmen across the Country to get their people to register as voters ahead of next year’s polls.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Secretary-General Mrs. Mumbi Phiri said the ruling party will always speak against political violence. Mrs. Phiri said tribal politics are long gone and now is the time to focus on bringing more development closer to the people.

And Village Headman Nsingo said the Headmen of Dundumwezi have endorsed the candidature of President Lungu. Headman Nsingo noted the need to work with the Government of the day for its love for the people of Dundumwezi.

And PF Dundumwezi Constituency Chairperson Cone Miyoba thanked the ruling party for the developmental projects currently taking place in Dundumwezi.