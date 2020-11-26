Government has commissioned all the nine health posts allocated to Mufumbwe district of North- Western Province.
Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary in-charge of Technical Services, Kennedy Malama commissioned Kawama health post in Chief Chizela’s area.
The health post is the last centre to be commissioned out of the nine that was allocated to the district.
Speaking during the commission, Dr Malama disclosed that government will deploy appropriate staff, medical suplies and equipment at the facility.
“As a health sector, we pledge and commit to ensuring that there is a trained staff here and will be looking at posting support staff”, he said.
Dr Malama further advised health personnel in the district to work closely with the local community in the area as the infrastructure is meant to provide service to the community.
He called on residents to support health staff at the facility as well as safeguard the infrastructure and the medical supplies at the institution.
“To the people around this area, let us ensure we support the health workers who will be working at Kawama health post. Let us ensure we safeguard all the property here including medicine,” Dr Malama said.
And Senior Headman Mujilo commended government for the clinic and further appealed for maternity and electricity to be put at the clinic.
“The delivery bed and other wards are too small, we ask you to consider building a maternity annex for our women “, he appealed
He also appealed to government to fence the clinic area so that it remains secure and safe.
And Mufumbwe District commissioner, Haggai Kalota commended government for completing all the nine health posts allocated.
