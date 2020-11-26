By Patson Chilemba

I am reflecting on why I waste time speaking on behalf of Zambians when they don’t seem to care about what is going on in the country, says National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili.

And Kambwili said opposition alliance partners are still meeting because there are things they are yet to agree on, saying they are working on creating something that will stand the test of time.

Speaking with Daily Revelation, Kambwili bemoaned what he termed as the Zambian culture which did not seem to care about matters happening in the country, leaving him to fend for himself whenever he fell into trouble on account of speaking for the people.

“This time you have seen that I have gone quiet, it’s not because of anything else. It’s just because that Zambians are failing to fight for what is right, and it appears the Zambian people are comfortable with what is going on. Surely Patson merely asking what business the President does with Findlay could land me into being put on my defence at court, and the Zambians are quiet,” Kambwili moaned. “Literally asking, Mr President what business do you do with Findlay? And you know if Findlay is found in your company because of what was said in America people may misconstrue that maybe the presidential jet may be used for something else. I never said the president does drugs or anything.”

Kambwili wondered why Zambians were quiet when he had been dragged before the courts for merely questioning something.

“I am spending money on the lawyers and even the court putting me on my defence then the Zambians are quiet. They don’t want to talk about it. It’s business as usual,” Kambwili continued. “Sometimes you reflect why then am I wasting my time to talk on behalf of people that seem not to care about what’s going on in the country. My heart bleeds.”

Kambwili said people were more content sharing stuff on social media and commenting rather than taking action on matters that affected them.

“It’s a very bad culture because you see opposition speak in order to inform the people that this is what is going on which is not right. And you expect the people to support you by taking an action that will compel government to abandon that type of trajectory but the problem we have in Zambia, the Zambians are quiet,” Kambwili said. “And you start looking like you are the wrong person yourself…certainly that is the impression (Zambians being content merely commenting on social media than taking action). So I said let me reflect maybe I’m the problem myself, or maybe it’s the people of Zambia who are problem themselves.”

Kambwili said even on the debate on whether President Edgar Lungu was eligible or not eligible, the courts would decide as the people had argued for and against the President.

On the opposition alliance, Kambwili said discussions were still ongoing, saying they were tightening the loopholes and making sure that they come up with something more durable so that they do not crush.

Asked if they had agreed on the electoral pact, which ADD leader Charles Milupi pointed out as being one of the sticking points in the discussions, Kambwili said: “Patson I have told you that the meetings are still going on, that means we have not yet agreed. The meetings are still going on, once we conclude the Zambians will be told through a press briefing.”

On the ongoing voter registration, Kambwili said his party did not have a strategy of busing the people to the polling centers, in the same manner some of the parties and individuals were doing, calling that a waste of time.

“How do you know the people you are transporting whether they are going to vote for you or not, all we need to do is to encourage people to go and register,” Kambwili said. “As Zambians we need to move from these rhetoric we start behaving the way people behave in reasonable countries where people respect the vote, respect their right.”

On the ballooning debt where the country was even failing to pay interests on loans, Kambwili said the country needs a leadership that was more focused on resolving the debt problem in the country.

“On national debt we need concerted effort all of us without exception must be involved in finding ways of resolving this debt. And the only way out is that we need an Indaba where all stakeholders regardless of their political affiliation should come together and bring suggestions of how well we can resolve this debt,” Kambwili said. “Other than attacking one another, I don’t think that it’s in the best interest of everybody because this debt situation it’s the poor people who are going to suffer, and if us as leaders will continue ukulalaka pamulu (quarreling on top) when the people are suffering then we are not helping matters.”

Asked on the fact that he served in the PF administration as minister when the debt was accumulating during which period it ballooned to unsustainable levels under President Lungu’s leadership, Kambwili said he left government when the foreign debt was $5 billion, as opposed to the $18 billion it had accumulated to now.

“I will leave it to the people to Zambia to see whether I am part of the debt or not, but as Zambian certainly I have a stake in the whole issue because the payment of this debt will be done by tax payers money,” said Kambwili.



