President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a three-day working visit.

Provincial Minister, Nickson Chilangwa said President Lungu will arrive in Mansa tomorrow before proceeding to Samfya district.

“I can confirm that Republican President, Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu will be arriving in Luapula Province for a 3-days working visit,” he said.

Mr Chilangwa explained that whist in Samfya, the Head of State is expected to ground break the construction site of an international convention centre, a shopping mall and three-star hotel at Samfya beach frontage.

He further said the President will on Saturday grace the second Bangweulu Summerfest in Samfya, before commissioning the Green 2000 project at Liens farm, in Pambashe’s Chibote area.

Mr Chilangwa added that President Lungu will later attend a Church service in Pambashe before heading back to Lusaka.

“We are grateful as people for the continued visits to Luapula Province by the Head of State as his visits have continued to raise the profile of the Province,” said Mr Chilangwa.