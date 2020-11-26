Junior Chipolopolo will face hosts South Africa in the final of the COSAFA Under-17 Cup on Sunday at Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth.

Unbeaten Zambia and South Africa have reached the final after finishing in the top two of the pool for the revised tournament played on robin after the disqualifying of four teams for fielding over age players.

The George Chilufya coached Zambia side concluded group action on Thursday with a 1-0 win over South Africa to maintain a perfect record at the junior championship.

Forward Joseph Sabobo Banda scored his fourth goal of the COSAFA Cup six minutes away from full time as Zambia edged South Africa.

Zambia have finished as group winners with nine points, runners up South Africa had four points, Angola and Malawi with three and one point respectively.

Angola beat Malawi 7-1 in Thursdays other game.

Reaching the final has already guaranteed Zambia and South Africa a place at the 2021 AFCON U17 in Morocco as the COSAFA Cup is serving as the zonal qualifier for the second time since CAF switched the qualifying format to region tournaments three years ago.

Meanwhile, Malawi and Angola will meet again in the Third and fourth match on Sunday in the early kick off match at Gelvandale Stadium in Port Elizabeth.