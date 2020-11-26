Former Special Assistant to the President for press and public relations Amos Chanda says Zambia has potential and good stories to tell about itself which has not been the case, unfortunately.
Mr Chanda who is also a communications consultant was speaking at the ongoing World Communication Forum Africa when he made a presentation on territorial and country branding as a driver of development-“branding strategies to put your country on the map”.
He compared Zambia to other countries that used a negative story and turned it into a positive one while doing everything possible to maintain, defend and protect their country’s interests and integrity.
“Rwanda for example has emerged as a preeminent example of national branding despite significant fault lines within its society. Not even the 1994 genocide has stood in their way, they have instead used the genocide as the starting point to showcase the rebirth of a new Rwanda” Mr. Chanda observed.
On the other hand, Mr. Chanda expressed worry that Zambia, with more comparative advantages than most African countries, has not done much to exploit its massive selling points due to lack of effective communication.
“Much of what we sell to the world has not been done with dedicated unconscious effort. We can be more proud. Zambia in the Sun, Zambia the Real Africa, our unique values, embedded in diversity, our tourism, Zambia the beacon of peace in a rather troubled neighbourhood, our copper, among other positive attributes” he observed.
He further observed that Zambia’s communication strategy is sometimes incoherent and the mixed messaging especially in the face of falsehoods on the digital platforms does not Brand Zambia but disadvantages it from getting on the world map.
Mr. Chanda said to confront this problem, Zambia must get into all these blind spots, the often large swathes of ungoverned spaces where “Brand Zambia” suffers incredible damage.
These corrupt arrogant chaps when they leave office they think they are wise men but didn’t do nothing when they were in govt…this moron didnt even know the difference between civil servant and cadre he was busy trading insults with opposition leaders.
Sorry boss; why did you not share all these words of wisdom with us while you were in office. This won’t clear your name. You are still part of the PF and you will be accountable for all the corruptions as soon as PF loses. Brace your self.
The End is Near.
Mad guy speaking, sell itself how with a bad president in charge of the national affairs?
.
Zambia has defaulted interest payment to bondholders and you think that’s a good image for the country when it’s clear that the image for the country is damaged in full gear.
The only way is to redeem ourselves by electing Bally.
PF must go!
Thank you Mr Chanda. If you live in Zambia in a Christian nation, you will agree with us on the following. Civil liberties are not there, opposition are not allowed to assemble freely. The PF government did not borrow prudently and the exchange rate is affected. Unemployment is an unacceptably high. inflation is double digit. Reserves are gone. The issues highlighted are not false at all, so please rewrite your speech and resend lest people are misled thinking Zambians are preaching false hoods. Also note that the MMD government did relatively well in all spheres of governance and economic management.
And also there are too many nolle prosequis like the one entered in your case with RATSA speed cameras
Zambia fails to market itself because when you people join government you stop thinking for the country, you start thinking for the helmsman and his party. It is ‘President Lungu this, President Lungu that…’ The same thing in UNIP days. The only thing people remember about Zambia in the 70s and 80s is KK. Don’t sell a person.