Government is happy with the collaboration between Kalumbila Town Council and Kalumbila Minerals Limited’s Trident Foundation (TFL) to rehabilitate broken and damaged metal frame desks in 27 schools in the district.

North Western Province Minister, Nathaniel Mubukwanu said the collaborative effort between the local authority and the mining firm has brought people together to share in the same aspirations and vision that will ultimately improve the welfare of the people.

Mr Mubukwanu was speaking during the handover of desks at Nkulumazhiba School in Kalumbila district, recently.

“One of the biggest challenges that we have faced over the years has been these arrears of not meeting the required desks for our children to use in our respective schools, the more reason we are very happy and delighted…and the different players coming together, in this case, the local authority which is Kalumbila council, the Trident foundation as well as the district education board secretaries office,” he said.

“On behalf of government, I would like to commend the local leadership in Kalumbila for rising to the occasion and delivering this initiative to our people,” Mr Mubukwanu said.

He urged the community to look after the desks and not allow them to be borrow and used during community meetings.

And TFL Manager, Joseph Ngwira said his firm believes in working together as it is a sure way of achieving greater things.

Mr Ngwira said this in a speech read on his behalf by his representative Brian Sweta.

He said the co-funding of the rehabilitation of 1,320 desks by Kalumbila Town Council and TFL is an initiative that will add value to the education system in the district and the country at large.

Mr Ngwira thanked government for supporting the initiative that was started in the year 2014 by the foundation.

“We thank government for reaching out now by contributing to education support initiative that we started in 2014…To date we have contributed 4,784 desks to over 27 schools in and outside our catchment areas,” he said.

Meanwhile, Nkulumazhiba school representative, Stephen Chimwang’a appreciated the effort from both government and TFL.

Mr Chimwang’a however, seized the opportunity to make some appeals.

“We are facing a number of challenges here, we do not have enough teachers at the school, we lack accommodation for staff at the school, no access to electricity and the school has no toilets. We are kindly requesting to your offices to look into these issues,” he said.