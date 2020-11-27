Government has pledged to continue making commitments to reducing poverty and vulnerabilities among its citizens.

Minister of Community Development and Social Services, Kampamba Mulenga outlined some of the commitments as ensuring equal rights to economic resources, access to basic social services, ownership and control of land as enshrined in the Seventh National Development Plan.

Ms Mulenga said this today at a media engagement workshop held at Mulungushi International Conference Centre organized by her ministry with support from cooperating partners.

She noted that her ministry has put in place mechanisms that enhance coordination in the provision of social protection programmes such as the single window system of the service delivery where beneficiaries are able to access services without having to go through difficulties.

The Minister added that in an effort to accelerate the impact of social protection programmes on beneficiaries, the ministry, working with other line ministries and partners is pioneering the cash plus concept which is a method of giving additional support to beneficiaries spelt out in the integrated framework of basic social protection programmes.

Speaking Earlier, United Nations (UN) Resident Coordinator, Coumba Gadio who was represented by World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director, Jennifer Bitonde said the COVID -19 Emergency Cash Transfer sets out to ensure that the poor and vulnerable are not left behind as UN combat the pandemic.

Dr. Gadio made projections that COVID -19 pandemic is estimated to push an additional 88 million to 115 million people into extreme poverty this year, with the total rising to as 150 million by 2021.

He implored the media to ensure that the public are provided with accurate information and educate people the best practices of how to prevent the pandemic.

And UK-AID Donor Representative for Social Development Advisor, Leah Gaffney noted that the donor community believes strongly, and wants to see well-managed, transparent, and well-targeted, social protection mechanisms.

Ms. Gaffney indicated that social cash transfer funds have impacted positively on the lives of recipients citing beneficiaries who bought goats and seeds to send their children to school, finding access to healthcare, and helped them to build resilience to shocks.

She pledged that that the UK, and other donors, remain committed to supporting the Government to strengthen the overall, social cash transfer system and ensures that it delivers effectively and consistently for the very poorest in Zambia